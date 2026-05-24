Steelers Veteran’s Contract Restructured Days After Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Essentials Inside The Story The restructuring was crucial because Rodgers’ one-year deal carries a massive cap hit

This lowers the veteran's cap hit for 2026 to create immediate cap space

Rodgers expressed excitement about Pittsburgh’s rebuilt wide receiver group

After securing Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured tight end Pat Freiermuth’s contract for the 2026 season. The Steelers finished the 2025 season after suffering a defeat in the AFC Wildcard round against the Houston Texans. Now, as the franchise hopes to end its playoff struggles, the Steelers hope to create more financial flexibility as they rework Freiermuth’s contract.

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“The Steelers have restructured Pat Freiermuth’s contract, per multiple sources. Frees up some cap space for the team this year,” Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reported. “He’s basically getting paid nearly $6M in a lump sum. It just pushed his cap hit up in future years to give short-term relief.”

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As NFL signing bonuses are prorated through future years of the contract, Freiermuth’s $11.2 million cap hit for the 2026 season will be decreased, whereas his future cap hits of $12.1 million and $10.5 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively, have increased. The decision was also important as the signing of Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal has a $22.5 million cap hit in 2026, leaving the Steelers with the second-least cap space of $3.12 million in the league, per Spotrac.

This restructuring also comes after new offensive coordinator Ben Angelichio teased exciting plans for Freiermuth and Darnell Washington during a recent media interaction. Angelichio alluded to a more dynamic and versatile role for the tight end room for the upcoming season.

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“We are excited to push the envelope with Darnell and Pat Freiermuth,” Angelichio said during his media availability on Tuesday, according to 93.7 The Fan’s X post.

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Ben Angelichio comes into the Steelers’ offense after previously working as the tight ends coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers.

This statement will be a major boost for Pat Freiermuth, specifically after he complained about having a reduced offensive responsibility last season.

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“I would say that I am disappointed with the lack of opportunities I was given, but at the end of the day, I’m a team player, and I was proud of myself for not making it about myself,” Freiermuth said, per Penn Live. “It’s always about the team and what we can do to win. I feel like I could have been in situations where I could help the team win more. But the longer I’m here, I would like to see myself involved more.”

The former second-round pick recorded career lows across 41 catches and 486 yards last season. The Steelers tight end also featured in just 51 percent of offensive snaps, 11 percent lower than his previous career low. Based on these lowered numbers and reduced role, it seemed that the Steelers veteran’s time in Pittsburgh was over.

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But with the team moving away from Jonnu Smith (released) and Connor Heyward (who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders) and bringing in a tight end-focused OC in Angelichio, Pat Freiermuth, paired up with Darnell Washington, can have a dominant season ahead.

While the tight ends add another offensive dimension to the Steelers’ offense, franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers also named another position room as an area of excitement for the 2026 season.

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Rodgers expresses excitement about the Steelers’ new wide receiving room

After a solid 2025 season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season, Aaron Rodgers returns to the Steelers with hopes of bringing back the glory days to Pittsburgh. When asked about what new changes excite him for the upcoming league year, Rodgers named the rebuilt wide receiving group for the 2026 season.

“I think we were close last year,” Rodgers said. “I think we added some good pieces. I felt like we needed a lineman, probably at some point, and drafted a guy in the first round that I like. I thought we needed somebody who could work in the slot. Obviously, Germie (Bernard), being picked there, is a guy they think can do it. Bring in (Michael) Pittman was obviously a good addition.”

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For the 2026 season, the Steelers revamped their wide receiver room by acquiring former Indianapolis Colts starter Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade. They also drafted Alabama standout Germie Bernard in the second round (No. 47) and added Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen in the draft.

The Steelers enter 2026 with renewed optimism as they have an improved receiver room, a rejuvenated tight end duo, and Aaron Rodgers back as the QB1. Pittsburgh fans already have plenty of reasons for hope, but if everything clicks, a Super Bowl push could be on the cards.