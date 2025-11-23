Steelers vs. Bears Injury Report: Latest Update on Aaron Rodgers’ Status as 6 Starters Are Ruled Out for Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears might be leading their division 7-3, but the Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers could be challenging. The ongoing preparations for the Bears may require some strategic adjustments as the Steelers are set to bring back two key players this week. However, not all segments of their offensive unit remain strong, as major QB trouble (Aaron Rodgers’ injury) could significantly impact them. Here’s a detailed injury report ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Steelers’ Thursday and Friday practice sessions raised major concerns amid the absence of their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old suffered a painful wrist injury during the week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and therefore remains questionable in their upcoming game against the Bears. However, this isn’t the only blow that the Steelers could suffer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers’ roster remains vulnerable with Aaron Rodgers, Darius Slay, and others’ questionable status

The only positive update on Aaron Rodgers’ injury was the fact that it didn’t require surgery. While the QB’s current status is listed as questionable, the final call hinges on his comfort level and medical clearance. Besides him, their outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith, is also dealing with a pectoral injury that caused him to miss last week’s game. He has been limited in practice this week and is listed as doubtful for Week 12.

Another major concern lies in the uncertainty of their defensive tackle, Cameron Heyward. He sustained an ankle injury during practice (was seen in a walking boot on Friday) and therefore missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. While officially listed as questionable, recent updates made it clear that his status has been upgraded and he is expected to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darius Slay, on the other hand, is also recovering from a concussion sustained during the Week 11 game. He practiced in a limited capacity this week and was originally listed as questionable. However, a recent post from ESPN made it clear that he has been cleared and therefore could show up on the field as a surprise in the team’s upcoming clash.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago Bears’ defensive unit is at risk amid 6 major omissions this week

The Chicago Bears will be without three starting inside linebackers this Sunday. While T.J. Edwards is out with a hand/hamstring injury, Tremaine Edmunds was ruled out due to a groin injury, and Noah Sewell due to a troublesome elbow issue.

Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon have been downgraded to OUT and will not play this week, despite earlier being listed as questionable. Johnson is working his way back from a groin injury and has been designated to return from injured reserve. Gordon, meanwhile, is striving to make a comeback following the calf injury and has also been designated for return. However, his availability still remains uncertain.

Their defensive end, Dayo Odeyingbo, also holds a place on injured reserve because of the Achilles injury. While their defensive unit remains short on six key players, it is to be seen if the head coach, Ben Johnson, comes up with an alternative strategy to improvise.