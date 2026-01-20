Steelers Want Aaron Rodgers’ Former Coach to Replace Mike Tomlin Despite Brian Flores Announcement – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Flores has secured a high-priority second in-person interview this week with the Steelers

Flores previously served on Tomlin’s staff in 2022

If Brian is hired, it would represent a continuation of Pittsburgh's 50-year tradition of hiring defensive-minded leaders

Ever since Mike Tomlin parted ways with the Steelers after a remarkable 19-year run, fans and analysts have buzzed with one big question: Could Aaron Rodgers make a return to Pittsburgh? This latest report on the Steelers’ head coaching search might just tip the scales, linking Rodgers’ past directly to the Steel City’s future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy will interview Wednesday with the Steelers, per sources,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X (January 20). “McCarthy was a candidate for the Titans before withdrawing Monday morning and has turned down other inquiries. He’s focused on Pittsburgh, where he’s considered a strong candidate.”

McCarthy brings 18 years of head coaching experience in two franchises, with 22 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title to his name. Now, he’s made it clear: Pittsburgh is his only dream job. It’s like a homecoming for the Pennsylvania native.

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started back in 2006, when the Packers hired McCarthy as head coach under general manager Ted Thompson. Green Bay’s philosophy was simple but powerful: draft and develop talent patiently. They lived it with Rodgers, drafting him in the first round of 2005 and letting him learn behind Brett Favre for three full seasons before handing him the keys.

At first, Rodgers and McCarthy stumbled together in 2008, feeling out their rhythm. But by 2010, they exploded onto the scene, guiding the Packers to a Super Bowl victory. The team they beat in that victory was none other than the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, though, cracks began to show between Rodgers and McCarthy. The two stayed mostly quiet about it, brushing off tensions as healthy “competitive” fire. Both were known for their aggressive play-calling, but Rodgers often audited those calls right there on the field, making last-second tweaks.

“Several sources familiar with the inner workings of the organization say that it devolved into a competition over who can call the better play, and both want the credit when things go right,” Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated noted in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Things boiled over, and McCarthy was fired midseason after a Week 13 loss in 2018. He landed with the Cowboys, but even he couldn’t quite crack their long Super Bowl drought. The two sides mutually parted ways after the 2024 season.

However, McCarthy isn’t the only name turning heads in this Steelers search. Another candidate with deep Pittsburgh roots is making waves, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Flores secures second interview in Steelers coaching race

Pittsburgh hasn’t wasted time since Tomlin’s exit. The team has cast a wide net for his replacement to keep the Steelers competitive in the AFC North.

“Steelers will talk to former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and have a second in-person interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores this week as they search for Mike Tomlin’s replacement,” reported Gerry Dulac on X on January 19.

Brian Flores has served as the defensive coordinator for the Vikings since 2023. The Vikings then left the door open for him to chase his head coaching dreams elsewhere. And while he interviewed for several jobs in the 2024 offseason, none panned out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Flores, the Vikings’ defense transformed dramatically. What was a below-average unit became one of the league’s elite groups in the 2025 season. He also has prior head coaching experience. Leading the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021 with a 24-25 record, but no postseason trips.

Even with Flores’ impressive rise and that second interview heating up, the Steelers’ eyes also seem drawn to McCarthy’s Pittsburgh passion and Rodgers connection. Who steps into the spotlight? Will it be the defensive guru or the Super Bowl architect that can draw Rodgers in?