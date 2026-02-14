Steelers Warned Against Risky QB Trade as Aaron Rodgers Future in Pittsburgh Inches Towards Resolution

Essentials Inside The Story A controversial trade proposal involving an elite defender raises immediate alarms.

Aaron Rodgers’ situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers has created constant chatter, and no one seems certain about how it will end. Amid that noise, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell floated a bold idea. He suggested the Steelers should explore trading for Philadelphia Eagles backup Tanner McKee in exchange for pass rusher Nick Herbig, a proposal that immediately raised eyebrows.

“If you need a Tanner McKee and you knew someone who obsesses over edge rushing talent, would you not call the Eagles and say, Nick Herbig, Tanner McKee, two guys on rookie deals,” Barnwell said on the NFL Daily podcast. “You get a cost-control player for another year who had phenomenal pass-rushing numbers, and we get our quarterback of the future. Does that not seem like a scratch my back, I scratch yours situation?”

However, that logic doesn’t make sense for what the Steelers would be giving up. Unless the Eagles add serious draft compensation, McKee alone does not equal Herbig.

The former fourth-round pick has quietly become one of the Steelers’ most productive defenders. Despite only 11 starts across three seasons, he has piled up 16 sacks, including 7.5 last year. However, Herbig is entering the final year of his deal, which can push the team for a trade.

Meanwhile, McKee arrived in Philadelphia as a sixth-round selection in 2023 and has only appeared in six games with two starts. He posted 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in those starts, which is solid.

Still, that sample size remains too small to crown him as the future of the Steelers. To his credit, Barnwell acknowledged the value gap.

“It’s not about the savings as much as it is getting pieces that you need that you don’t have access to. That’s why I feel like McKee would make sense as a potential Herbig trade alternative… He’s a quarterback, and you need those.”

Still, this reasoning does not justify the risk. Yes, the Steelers need clarity under center, but trading Herbig for McKee alone feels like gambling on hope. With Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh inching toward resolution, the smarter move for the Black and Gold is patience, not panic.

Aaron Rodgers is closer to returning to the Steelers

After months of questions and mixed signals, clarity may finally be coming as insider Mark Kaboly now believes Aaron Rodgers will make up his mind before the 2026 NFL free agency window even opens. In fact, he expects the veteran to suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers again for his 22nd season.

“I fully expect Rodgers to sign with the Steelers within the next month,” he wrote.

Earlier in the offseason, the mood felt very different. Around the time of the uncertainty tied to Mike Tomlin’s situation, many assumed Rodgers would either test the market in 2026 or walk away from the game. However, his 2025 numbers told a steady story, as he posted a 94.8 passer rating with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 16 games, which suggested he still had plenty left in the tank at Acrisure Stadium.

Now, Kaboly sounds almost certain about a return. When asked in a Q&A mailbag what percentage chance he would assign to Rodgers coming back, he did not hesitate.

“99.12 percent,” he said.

Kaboly also projected that the Black and Gold will not chase another quarterback option this spring, signaling firm belief in Rodgers.

“If you are talking about the 2026 season, there is no realistic QB1 from the outside. Sorry, I am passing on Malik Willis, Mac Jones, and Kyler Murray,” Kaboly wrote. “You might not like this answer, but if we are specifically talking about this year, it’s Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and then Howard, and then reassess everything next year at this time.”

So now, all eyes turn to Rodgers as the Steelers wait for the official word.