“We Deal With Conflict Head-On”: Steelers Coach Responds to T.J. Watt’s Furious Headset Grab Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already seen emotions boil over this season, including a heated exchange between QB Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy. After another frustrating loss, T.J. Watt became the latest veteran to show his frustration, grabbing a headset and apparently confronting defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during Thursday night’s defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

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It was another sign of how much pressure has built inside Pittsburgh after a 27-24 loss dropped the Steelers to 2-2. Rodgers and McCarthy had a heated exchange earlier in the game. Cam Heyward also vented at his teammates as Cleveland took a 21-10 lead into halftime. But Graham does not appear concerned about Watt’s outburst itself.

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“We’re emotional people. For me, I encourage the emotions. I want their full selves out there when they’re playing, Graham said Monday, per Bob Pompeani’s X post. “Nobody’s sensitive here. We deal with conflict head-on.”

Watt’s frustration was difficult to miss. With the Steelers struggling to contain Cleveland’s offense, the eight-time Pro Bowler grabbed a coach’s headset and confronted the defensive staff. His body language showed his frustration. The exact words exchanged, however, were not confirmed.

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The timing made the moment even more notable. Cleveland scored three straight touchdowns in the second quarter. Jaleel McLaughlin broke off a 28-yard run. Quinshon Judkins added a two-yard rushing touchdown. Deshaun Watson then found Harold Fannin Jr. for a two-yard score.

The Steelers’ defense settled down after that. Cleveland, however, had already built its lead.

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Watson finished with 268 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 24 of 33 attempts. Cleveland also finished with 372 total yards, repeatedly putting Pittsburgh in difficult situations before the Steelers mounted their late comeback.

Watt did not hide his frustration afterward. He said it was “extremely frustrating” not to be 3-1 and stressed that Pittsburgh needed to improve quickly.

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“We have to get better and get better quick,” Watt said after the game.

The linebacker also pushed back when asked what was wrong with the defense. He put the blame on the players, saying that they needed to watch the film and fix their mistakes.

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Earlier in the same game, Rodgers and McCarthy had a heated exchange. The quarterback was frustrated while waiting for a play call. McCarthy later regretted his choice of words, while Rodgers blamed some of the frustration on Cleveland’s crowd noise.

Watt’s reaction came at a difficult point for Pittsburgh. He is one of the team’s defensive leaders, and the Steelers need their veterans to help steady the defense.

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The Steelers now have an extended 10-day break before facing the Indianapolis Colts. Graham does not want his players to hide their emotions. He wants them to improve their communication and execution. Pittsburgh will have to clean up those issues before its next game.