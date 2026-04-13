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“We’ll Miss Him”: Steelers Star Addresses Aaron Rodgers After Disappointing Update on QB

Avik Das

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Apr 13, 2026 | 5:45 AM CDT

HomeNFL

“We’ll Miss Him”: Steelers Star Addresses Aaron Rodgers After Disappointing Update on QB

Avik Das

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Apr 13, 2026 | 5:45 AM CDT

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With just over a week left, the countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft is almost over, but the Pittsburgh Steelers remain undecided on their quarterback future for the next campaign. The franchise is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision to play his 22nd NFL season, but he has yet to commit. Amid this uncertainty, if the veteran retires, he will be sorely missed, per a Steelers running back.

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“You know, I’m not really expecting anything,” Steelers’ Jaylen Warren said in an interview with the NFL Network. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m rocking with whoever’s at the quarterback position. But if he comes back, great. If he doesn’t, then we’ll miss him.”

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Warren has been part of the Yellow and Black since 2022, but he became a regular starter last season while playing alongside Rodgers, showing why he is likely to miss him if he retires. Although in his first three seasons, he played 48 games, he started none. However, with the Super Bowl MVP signal caller in charge the entire 2025 season, the 27-year-old was able to find his rhythm.

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In the last campaign, he started 15 of the 16 games he played. As a result, the running back logged the best numbers of his NFL career, thanks to the pinpoint accuracy of AAron Rodgers’ throws. He had 958 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns at a 54.5 percent success rate, elevating his position in the Steelers’ lineup, and he is expected to play a crucial role next season regardless of Rodgers’ availability.

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After signing for Pittsburgh in 2025, the four-time NFL MVP continued to give glimpses of his capability last season. He finished among the top 15 quarterbacks in the league, securing 3,322 passing yards, whereas he finished in 13th spot with 24 touchdowns, showing he can easily go toe-to-toe with his younger contemporaries.

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His elite production is exactly why the Steelers are eager to bring him back for the next season, but the pending decision is starting to test the organization’s patience, especially with the arrival of the 2026 NFL Draft, where a potentially talented replacement can be picked if the veteran QB decides to call it quits.

In fact, the Steelers’ president, Art Rooney II, also recently stated that a decision before the draft is expected so they will know what actions to take going forward. As the Steelers management continues to wait for the QB’s call, there is a concerning update on Aaron Rodgers and his future from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

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Disappointing update threatens Pittsburgh’s QB plans

If Aaron Rodgers delays his pending decision after the draft, it could create major setbacks for the Steelers. An extended timeline to May or June would mean the franchise would lose the opportunity to bring a young quarterback through the draft. Furthermore, picking a new QB1 from free agency is also out of the question now. As the Steelers Nation keeps an eye on his final call, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently gave a disappointing update.

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“I don’t think there’s a deadline, but I do think the Steelers would like to know before the draft,” Adam said in a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “I think if Aaron just dragged this into May or June, he could do that.”

While the quarterback is technically in free agency now, before officially hitting free agency, he stated on the Pat McAfee Show that he didn’t have negotiations or deadlines about his contract with the six-time Super Bowl champions. As of now, there is no latest news about the situation except for the speculations.

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However, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is believed to be in contact with the ten-time Pro Bowler. Rodgers’ decision to retire or even switch to a different franchise would give McCarthy a quarterback headache next season, forcing him to rely on the young Will Howard, who has yet to throw a pass in the NFL, or Mason Rudolph, who has been consistently a backup option, and abruptly giving him the starting role could be called as experimental.

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Avik Das

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Avik Das is an NFL journalist at Essentially Sports, where he brings sharp insight to the league's biggest games and players. He is a fan of the Indianapolis Colts due to his family ties to the city. He loves following quarterbacks across the league, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady remaining his personal favorites. A graduate in English Literature, Avik possesses seven years of writing experience across top sports media brands prior to joining ES. Alongside the NFL, he has a strong understanding of professional wrestling and MMA, gained through years of newsroom experience in the combat sports field. He adds his sharp sports IQ, creative thinking, and storytelling ability to every story.

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Kinjal Talreja

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