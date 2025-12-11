What Happened to T.J. Watt? Why Is He Hospitalized? Steelers Announce Latest News on LB Before Dolphins Game

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into the week expecting a normal buildup to their Monday game. But things have taken an unexpected turn after the team’s latest health update on linebacker T.J. Watt.

“#Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has been hospitalized for medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the team’s practice facility today,” Steelers reporter Alan Saunders wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers have just shared a big health update on Watt and haven’t offered further details. According to Saunders, Watt’s availability for Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is now uncertain, and the Steelers may have to prepare for the possibility of playing without him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.