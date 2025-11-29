Who is Singing the National Anthem at Bills vs. Steelers? Life, Net Worth & More About Jackie Evancho

Performing at an NFL game is often considered a breakthrough for young artists. The sheer number of fans present in the stadium and the millions watching on television, provides great exposure to these singers, helping them grow. Every match features fresh faces who sing the national anthem. This time, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Buffalo Bills will feature a performance by Jackie Evancho. Let’s get to know more about her.

Who will perform the national anthem at Steelers vs. Bills?

Jacqueline Marie Evancho was born on April 9, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Lisa Evancho. The 25-year-old single has been a sensation from the tender age of nine. With multiple albums, extended plays, and a place in the top 10 of Billboard 200, Evancho became a household name in Pittsburgh.

She was the runner-up during the fifth season of America’s Got Talent. Also, this won’t be the first time she will sing at a sporting event, having sung at an MLB game before between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Jackie Evancho’s parents & family

Jackie Evancho’s parents are Michael and Lisa Evancho. She was raised alongside an elder sibling, Juliet, and two younger siblings, Rachel and Zachary. She attended Pine-Richland High School, graduating in 2018. Previously, her father ran a video security business.

Jackie Evancho’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jackie Evancho has a net worth of $4 million. Having started her career at a young age and released multiple singles and albums, she has amassed substantial wealth. Then there are also incomes from concerts and other performances.

Jackie Evancho’s music career, awards, and achievements

Jackie Evancho has a God-gifted voice. She rose to fame on America’s Got Talent at the mere age of ten, finishing second.

Even the general director of the Pittsburgh Opera, Christopher Hahn, was shocked to see how melodious her voice was. The singing sensation has been a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, had a guest appearance in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and sang at charitable events. Specializing in classical crossover, her Dream With Me album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Album Charts.

She has been named as one of the “Ten Best-Mannered People of 2011” by the National League of Junior Cotillions. During the 20th Annual History Makers Award Dinner, the Senator John Heinz History Center awarded her with the “exceptional contributions to the history of Western Pennsylvania, the nation, and the world” honor. The Kean Quest Talent Search introduced the Jackie Evancho Award. Performers with courage and motivation to pursue their dreams are honored with this award.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

Singing at a halftime game during the NFL is undoubtedly a great achievement for the performers. For performers like Jackie Evancho, it is the perfect career highlight. Many even consider it to be a milestone in their careers. It is not only the financial benefits that make the offer so lucrative but also the opportunity for global exposure. Performing at the Steelers vs. Bills game will also earn her a free ticket to the match.

Popular singers like Rihanna and Beyoncé have greatly benefited from performing during the halftime. Whether it is sales volume, follower count, or increased streams on Spotify, each of these metrics generates revenue for the artists as well.

While singing the U.S. national anthem at the Steelers vs. Bills game will invoke the patriotic feelings of those present and watching, the performance will surely add to one of Evancho’s career highlights.