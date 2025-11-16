Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Steelers vs Bengals? Husband, Net Worth, & More About Krystal Keith

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are prepared to clash in a pivotal AFC North showdown at the iconic Acrisure Stadium. Both Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco’s teams are coming from losses, eager to get the much-needed victory. With the division still being a three-way race for the AFC North title, fans are in for a thriller, especially if we look at the previous meeting between these teams in Week 7, where Cincinnati won against the Steel City.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But alongside this interesting divisional battle, the Steelers have planned a special day as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. So let’s look at who is performing the National Anthem ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Will Perform the National Anthems at Steelers vs Bengals?

As confirmed on the Pittsburgh Steelers website, country music singer Krystal Keith, whose real name is Krystal Ladawn Covel Sandubrae, will perform the National Anthem at Acrisure Stadium. Through this performance, Keith will pay homage to her father and legendary musician Toby Keith. Notably, the country music icon, Toby, sang the National Anthem at the first regular-season game held at Acrisure Stadium in 2001.

Krystal Keith will also perform two of her father’s songs at halftime, who once dropped a sweet caption for her on Instagram in January: ”

“We’re sure Toby would’ve said “That’s my girl!””

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Krystal began her music career with her father in 2004 on a cover of Inez and Charlie Foxx’s “Mockingbird”. She restarted her musical journey in 2013, but before returning to country music, Krystal got married to Andrew Robert Sandubrae in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Krystal Keith’s Career and Net Worth

After an early success in 2004, Krystal Keith took a nine-year hiatus from the industry. Then in 2013, she returned to the music world after signing with the Show Dog-Universal Music label, then co-owned by her father, and released a four-song EP, which included her debut single “Daddy Dance with Me”. This song is also on her debut album, Whiskey & Lace, produced by Toby Keith and Mark Wright. Since then, she has grown into a household name on the country music circuit.

Now, looking at her net worth, there’s no concrete figure available. But there’s some information about how Krystal Keith has an estimated booking fee range of $10,000 – $30,000, as per AAE Music. But the NFL does not pay national anthem performers an appearance fee. Rather, most artists performing at NFL games receive a union-scale payment, which is the minimum guaranteed compensation under union contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

For budding artists, an opportunity like performing the national anthem at an NFL game can act as a perfect launching pad for their talent. But for someone as experienced and well-known as Krystal Keith, this opportunity presents a global audience who may never have known about her.

A performance on such a scale could give an artist a new fan following and a viral moment, which could further help grow their career to new heights. Further, this performance also helps her relive an opportunity that her father also had in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krystal Keith’s social media presence

Like every modern-day musician, Krystal Keith has utilized social media as a platform to grow her career further and interact with fans. She has 54.2K followers on Instagram and a following of 109K on Facebook. Krystal also has a massive 10.6K followers on X (formerly Twitter). She also has a website called krystalkeith.com, where fans have a chance to get to know their favourite artist even more.