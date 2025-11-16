Why Was Jalen Ramsey Ejected? Steelers CB Risks NFL Discipline With Action vs. Bengals in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, has never been far from drama. Whether it’s trash talk, a late shove, or a sideline stare-down, he finds his way to the spotlight. And the Sunday clash in Pittsburgh ended in a similar loud fashion.

Early in the fourth quarter, things got heated between Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The incident occurred after a series of physical plays between Ramsey and Chase. The two got in each other’s faces after a play. A referee sprinted in, but it was too late.

Ramsey swung a punch, right at Chase’s helmet, then grabbed it and shook it hard. Chase didn’t even react. He just stood there and let Ramsey burn himself down. Officials immediately threw a flag for unnecessary roughness.

If this scene felt familiar, that’s because it is. Ramsey’s been here before. His fine history stretches back to 2016, when he was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness on Philip Supernaw. In 2020, he paid $15,625 for fighting the New York Giants.

The 2021 season brought two taunting fines totaling $20,600. This was followed by an expensive 2022 stretch. It included verbal abuse of an official, an unsportsmanlike call against the Arizona Cardinals, and a helmet-to-helmet hit on A.J. Walker. Altogether, those cost him $41,523.

The pattern didn’t stop there. Last season, he was fined $16,883 for roughing the passer against the New England Patriots. And just this season, $17,389 for hitting a defenseless receiver in Week 9 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, even in victory, Pittsburgh will deal with the fallout.

How Jalen Ramsey’s punch could cost him and the Steelers?

In the bigger picture, this shouldn’t shake the Steelers too much. They won after all. Head coach Mike Tomlin’s job talk cools for another week. But Ramsey’s outburst still carries a cost.

Since the flag was for unsportsmanlike conduct and a thrown punch, Ramsey likely faces a fine of around $14,491 for a first offense under the NFL’s fine schedule. If deemed a repeat or flagrant act, that number rises to $20,288.

The league’s Football Operations compliance team will now take its turn. Every play is reviewed after each game, and potential violations go under the microscope. If fines are warranted, Ramsey will get a formal letter, a clip of the punch, and the amount due.

If he appeals, his case would go to one of three jointly appointed officers: Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson. Their ruling is final, and if upheld, the fine gets deducted from his next paycheck. The money, as always, goes to the Professional Athletes Foundation and NFL Foundation to support players and youth football programs.

Still, the Steelers walk out of Week 11 at 6-4, back in the playoff mix. The Bengals are sinking fast at 3-7, their postseason hopes flickering out.