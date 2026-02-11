Will Howard Receives Bad News on Steelers’ Future Amid Aaron Rodgers Return

Essentials Inside The Story Rookie QB's path to Steelers QB1 narrows with first-round pick draft buzz.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential return under McCarthy could block rookie’s debut.

Alabama breakout season and first-round stock make Steelers’ plans clear.

Will Howard’s hopes of claiming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback role next season suddenly look uncertain. He’s been hit by two major setbacks: the Steelers’ target in the 2026 draft and Aaron Rodgers’ potential return. ESPN’s Field Yates has given a strong prediction about the Steelers’ quarterback situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He (Ty Simpson) can throw with pristine accuracy, improvises in the pocket and has enough arm strength to drive the ball downfield. The cons? His decision-making waned down the stretch,” noted Yates. “Regardless, I think the Steelers could take a chance on him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rookie Will Howard’s Steelers future just hit a roadblock. Drafted last year in the sixth round, Howard didn’t see a single snap in 2025, sitting behind the league’s oldest starting quarterback (at the time) and missing preseason action due to injury.

Now, with Pittsburgh expected to target Ty Simpson, the signals are clear that the rookie’s path to QB1 is looking narrower by the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Simpson had a breakout year in college football, transitioning from a reserve quarterback to the team’s starting quarterback in 2025. Alabama ended the season with an 11-4 record, reaching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Playing 15 games, he recorded 3567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns last season. He had only 5 interceptions, with 4 coming in the final 6 games of Alabama.

Given his brilliant show last season, he is expected to be a first-round choice of the Steelers, who hold the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If it ultimately happens, it’s bad news for Will Howard, who primarily had a developmental role in the 2025 season, learning from the veteran Aaron Rodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, after the new coach, Mike McCarthy, arrived at the Steelers, he had nothing but praise for Will in his first press conference, hinting that he may emerge as the QB1.

“I’m really excited about Will Howard,” said McCarthy. “I think he’s someone who really came on at Ohio State.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After remaining on the injured reserve for three months since preseason, he joined the active roster in Week 12. However, he didn’t get the opportunity to make his professional debut as Aaron Rodgers led the Steelers’ offense.

Despite earlier speculation about Rodgers‘ retirement after the Steelers’ playoff exit, there is still a possibility that he could suit up for another season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McCarthy reunion could open the door for Aaron Rodgers’ 22nd NFL season

When Rodgers signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, he thought that it would be his final season in the NFL, but the new coach, Mike McCarthy’s arrival, might change his mind.

According to the NFL Network, the 42-year-old seasoned quarterback spoke to McCarthy following his arrival at the Steelers. The two share a long-standing history, dating back to their time with the Green Bay Packers. Now more than ever, Rodgers’ return looks to be on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

The head coach and quarterback duo spent thirteen seasons together at the Packers. Besides Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers also won MVP awards playing under McCarthy. When they were at the helm, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances.

While McCarthy praised Will, he also noted that he would be willing to consider Rodgers as his starting quarterback for the 2026 campaign, rekindling their old chemistry. With Mason Rudolph as a backup QB, Will’s goals of becoming QB1 could become significantly narrower heading into 2026, especially if Ty Simpson joins in.