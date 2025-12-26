Steelers WR Ben Skowronek Contemplates Career Change After Pro Bowl Nomination

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl for the 25th year straight. One of the three players selected is the gunner and backup receiver Ben Skowronek. However, his first nomination in five years has compelled him to reassess his playing position.

“Both ways growing up, just having to choose offense. I don’t know why looking back, I’m like, maybe I should play safety or something. I enjoy the contact aspect of football and it’s something that’s fun to me,” Skowronek said while talking to reporters. “I honestly have fun playing this game, playing special teams, playing, being able to tackle people, hit, block, run, whatever it is. It’s a big deal.”

Currently, he plays as a gunner, stopping the punt returner. But he would have more game time if he played as a safety. He has also played a wide receiver during his career. So, if he really wants to, there are multiple positions he could present value to the Black and the Gold.

Talking about physical strength as a football player, he credited the final year at Notre Dame as the biggest year. Coaches Brian Kelly and Matt Balis worked with him to gain power. It also gave him a mental edge over many NFL players.

The league also recognized his outstanding performance by choosing him for the first Pro Bowl.

Ben Skowronek would also play in the 2026 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl voting includes one-third fan votes and two-thirds coaches and players’. The Steelers receiver and gunner finished first in the fans’ voting in the special teams category. It’s special!

As a gunner for the Steelers, he has 20 tackles (10 solo) and one fumble recovery in 15 games (three starts) this year. He has also caught four receptions off six targets for 69 receiving yards and one touchdown. He scored it in the season opener. It’s the second touchdown of his career and the first for the Steelers. So, the team uses him as their dual utility player.

The Fort Wayne native will play his first Pro Bowl next year during Super Bowl LX week in the San Francisco Bay Area. Two more players, safety Jalen Ramsey and linebacker T.J. Watt, were also selected. This is great news for the Black and the Gold, who have nine wins and are almost into the playoffs.

With such special players in their lineup, they have a good chance of winning in the playoffs as well.