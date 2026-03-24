Steelers WR Hints at Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement Plans as Insider Reports ‘Secret Agreement’ Between Pittsburgh & QB

With Aaron Rodgers still evaluating whether to retire or return to play another season in the NFL, it feels all too similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ last offseason – with both sides cautiously considering a reunion for another season. While A-Rod is yet to open up on his decision, one of the team’s wide receivers does have a slight idea of his teammate’s plans.

“I think that he wants to play…” said Michael Pittman Jr. about Aaron Rodgers’ future, via Up & Adams on X. “Knowing Aaron [Rodgers] before this, I think that he’s going to try and play as long as he can…”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For context, Michael Pittman Jr. was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and was traded to the Steelers with a 7th-round pick for a 6th-round pick. He has only recently arrived in the Steel City, yet the wide receiver believes Rodgers will return for the upcoming season. Rodgers never threw for him, but they did train together in a facility in California. According to Pittman, Rodgers’ love for the game will push him to try to play as long as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, he posted 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, completing 64.7% of his passes. He played 16 games and finished the season with a 94.8 passer rating. So, it shows that the four-time NFL MVP can still perform at the top level.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December, he will turn 43, but the way he played last season showed that he’s still very much in his prime. Even NFL legend Tom Brady played until he was 45, and Philip Rivers also returned to the gridiron when he was 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers’ decision is still up in the air, but what’s certain is that the Steelers aren’t expected to wait until the final stretch of the offseason to bring him on board. With new head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly high on second-year quarterback Will Howard, their recent draft pick, the team may take a different approach this time around.

The last time he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, he chose to remain silent on the matter. Head coach Mike McCarthy has given him time to make his decision; however, many believe the two parties may have already agreed to a secret contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a secret contract agreement between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a busy offseason. With Mike McCarthy replacing Mike Tomlin as head coach, he is trying to build a team to compete for the Super Bowl.

The Steelers have lost seven consecutive playoff games. In that regard, they will hope that it will change in 2026. Despite all the signings, the quarterback room seems to pose a major issue for them. While Rodgers’ return remains hazy, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Christopher Carter believes that something may be brewing behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think, like last time, there’s an agreement in place, and he’ll be a starter,” wrote Christopher Carter. “I do think there were some conversations between both sides about additions to the offense, but it’s just a matter of time he signs for another year.”

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh ***Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025-2026 Season, 12 01 2026, Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

Last year, a similar incident took place. Rodgers signed at the very last moment. According to Carter, the situation seems to be heading in that direction. The Steelers have made significant additions to their offense. Bringing in Pittman Jr. was such a move. The WR added 784 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 80 receptions last season. He also had 47 first downs. With someone like Rodgers leading the offense, there is a possibility he can cross 1,000+ receiving yards in the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, there has been no permanent quarterback for the franchise. For five consecutive Week 1’s, they have had five quarterbacks. But if Carter’s hypothesis is correct, there could be a change in that trend. Recently, Rodgers did return to the field, but it was to play flag football for this organization, RX3 Foundation.

So, if there is indeed a secret contract, the franchise will keep on holding out for the Super Bowl winner. However, if they don’t, there could be a sixth Week 1 starter for them. The franchise has already held talks with other quarterbacks during the NFL Combine. So, they are keeping a backup plan ready.