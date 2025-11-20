WWE Superstar Sends Strong Message to Aaron Rodgers On Steelers QB’s Return to Chicago

The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears have one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL, dating back to 1921. As the decades passed, the rivalry intensified. By the mid-2000s, it was not only a physical game but also a mental one. With the players playing mind games before the fixture, Aaron Rodgers’ name is the first one to pop up in the minds of NFL fans. He made several heated comments about the Bears while playing for the Packers. Currently with the Steelers, the QB will face the Bears on their home ground in Week 12. However, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, a devoted Bears fan, did not waste any time in speaking out on Rodgers’ return to Chicago.

“I hope his little rift is okay, all right,” said Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football. “I hope that he suits up this Sunday in Chicago. Because this is not the same Bears team that he has faced years and years and years in Chicago. This is not the same, and he’s not on the same team that he was in Green Bay. This Steelers team is not those Packers’ teams, and he is not the same Aaron Rodgers that he has always been. He is on the backside of his career.”

The former WWE Champion did not hold back when speaking about Aaron Rodgers. Well, as a Bears fan, he has every right to burst out. The QB is 25-4 against the Bears, and also said that he “owns” them.

Rodgers has a Hall of Fame career, but not everything lasts forever. The 41-year-old QB is not at his peak anymore. Even his offensive IQ and coordination skills are unmatched; however, his physicality has taken a hit over the years.

Additionally, Rollins is correct when speaking about the current Chicago Bears. They are a better team than the Steelers. Although both teams are at the top of their division, the Bears have played better football and won more matches.

While Seth Rollins sent a powerful message to the 10-time Pro-Bowler, Rodgers’ tone has changed. He says that he no longer wants to be treated as a villain by the Bears fans.

Aaron Rodgers says he is no longer in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers returns to Chicago on Sunday. He may have a long history with the Bears, but he believes he has grown past the rivalry. When asked whether he harbors any hard feelings toward the Bears, the quarterback clearly stated that he is not a Packers player.

“I mean, I’m not in Green Bay anymore,” said Rodgers to the reporters on Wednesday. “I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe I can, I guess.” Looks like Rodgers has grown past his rivalry with the Bears.

While the veteran football player has outgrown his villainous self, he knows that he will be greeted with a lot of booing on Sunday. Amidst all the news surrounding Aaron returning to Chicago, there is also a possibility that he may play on Sunday. The QB is suffering from a wrist injury that he sustained during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. So, unless he is deemed fit to play, his participation in Sunday’s game remains uncertain.

Aaron Rodgers has a 66.4% pass completion out of the 289 attempts for 1,969 yards and 19 touchdowns in the 2025 season. The Steelers won their last match against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the pressure is on them to continue their winning ways. On the other hand, the Bears are ready to improve their record against Rodgers. There will be a lot of eyes on Bears vs. Steelers on Sunday. Both teams are at the top and would like to stay that way to smooth out their playoff road.