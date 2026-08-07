“You Hated Him”: Mike Tomlin Makes Strong Case for Steelers Legend’s Hall of Fame Induction

If Mike Tomlin had a vote in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he wouldn’t be spending much time making his decision. The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has been locked on the legendary Hines Ward as his pick.

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“My golden ticket, unquestionably, goes to Hines Ward,” Tomlin said on Football Night in America. “He’s got Hall of Fame numbers, he’s got 1,000 career catches, 12,000 yards, 85 touchdowns, a Super Bowl MVP. But beyond the statistics, it was his style of play. This guy was a predator, not prey. Every defensive player in the National Football League feared Hines Ward. When you played against Hines Ward, you hated him. No DB liked Hines Ward. He would try to take your head off.”

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At the time of retirement, Ward’s 1,000 career catches placed him 14th all time in NFL history for most receptions. He held the franchise record for career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Hines’ resume is also accolades galore: he earned Pro Bowl honors four times from 2001 to 2004, along with Second Team All-Pro honors from 2002 to 2004. And he’s also won two Super Bowls.

Without question, Hines Ward was one of the most feared receivers in the league; an attribute that isn’t associated with the position today. Ward was known for his very brutal style of play, infamously breaking Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers’ jaw and ending his season. Ward was voted as the dirtiest player in the league twice in his career.

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“If I get an opportunity to hit you, I always took the approach, I’m gonna’ hit you before you hit me,” Ward said on the Dan Patrick Show.

The former wide receiver made his name on a team mostly known for its defense. Steel City Underground’s Joe Kuzma poignantly summarized what the legendary wide receiver really did for the Steelers: he did not just catch passes for Pittsburgh; Ward also blocked, enforced, and set the tone.

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“He wasn’t just part of the Steelers’ identity: he was the identity.”

Ward has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2017. Since then, he has repeatedly reached the semifinals. Yet the voters never advanced him to the final round. Last year was the 10th time Ward had been snubbed in the Hall of Fame.

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This is not the first time Mike Tomlin has argued the case for Ward’s enshrinement. He reminded voters last year that the former WR’s unique dominance went beyond catches and yards.

“[If] you were around him, if you were in stadiums with him, if you were a member of his team or an opposing player, you understood what playing with and against Hines Ward was about,” he said.

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Whether voters ultimately agree remains to be seen. But for Mike Tomlin, Ward is unquestionable among football’s all-time greats.