DK Metcalf’s afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles ended early after two personal fouls, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers without their top receiver for the remainder of a close game. The ejection added another controversy to a difficult season for Metcalf, and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had little sympathy for the wideout when he discussed the incident on ESPN.

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“DK Metcalf is a shell of himself as a player. Quite honestly, he’s awful. And Aaron Rodgers knows it,” Ryan said on Get Up. “The thing that bothers me the most is we know you’re terrible right now. As a player, you’re absolutely atrocious. But you’re now going out and making it all about you, like, ‘Look, I’m still a b*****.’ You may very well be. I’m not saying you can’t kick my a**, I know you can. But I’m not so sure I can’t cover you right now. So to me, that’s an issue here.”

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Ryan’s comments followed a frustrating outing for Metcalf in Pittsburgh’s 19-16 loss to Philadelphia. The receiver finished with one catch for two yards on four targets before being ejected in the third quarter.

He picked up his first penalty after he kept blocking Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean beyond the play. A second confrontation, during which Metcalf appeared to reach toward DeJean’s eye mask, brought another flag and an automatic ejection.

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DeJean later said Metcalf had tried to poke him in the eye but “just missed.” Metcalf denied that account while speaking to reporters Monday, saying, “I didn’t try to poke him in the eye. I was telling him to stop pushing me. That’s all I said.”

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The receiver also acknowledged what his absence meant for Pittsburgh, adding, “I just wish I would have been there for my team.”

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The incident came on top of a season in which Metcalf has struggled to produce at the level expected after his move from Seattle. Through 10 games, he has 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns on 74 targets.

His 48.6% catch rate has been a particular concern, especially for a player who recorded six 900-yard seasons in six years with the Seahawks.

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Metcalf also entered the season carrying disciplinary baggage. The NFL suspended him for the final two games of the 2025 regular season after a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions fan.

His latest ejection was the third of his career, giving Ryan another reason to question whether the receiver’s frustrations are affecting his play.

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Ryan, meanwhile, has faced his own recent off-field headlines. He surrendered to Nashville police on November 11 after authorities accused him of striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck and leaving the scene. He faces six misdemeanor charges connected to the incident. Ryan’s attorney said he was cooperating with authorities.

The Steelers have since received some clarity on Metcalf’s immediate availability. The NFL will not suspend him for the Eagles incident, although the league can still issue a fine. Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy also described his conversation with the receiver as productive and said he believes in second chances.

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Metcalf and the Steelers now turn their attention to Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. After Ryan’s public criticism, the receiver will have an opportunity to respond on the field.