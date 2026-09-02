“You’re Taking Away a Spot”: Aaron Rodgers Finally in Agreement with Mike McCarthy Over Steelers’ QB Situation

Just a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he’d be open to keeping four quarterbacks on his active team. That was before the final 53-man roster had to be finalized. And now, with the names all inked in, McCarthy stands true to his word with Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar on his depth chart. For McCarthy’s QB1, this layout is a little strange, and he’s outlined exactly what it cost, but he’s still on board with the decision.

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“I was thinking it was a possibility, but I don’t think I’ve been on a roster with four quarterbacks,” Rodgers told reporters. “Obviously, when you do that, you’re taking away a spot from another place in the team. But at the same time, if the best 53 are going to make it, I’m not saying they did.

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“I think those four are part of the best 53. So, I’m happy for all those guys. Obviously, looking to the future, those other three guys are going to have a chance when I’m done. And with the growth you saw with Will, and obviously with Drew being drafted so high, but also playing well in camp, I’m not surprised at all, and I’m excited about those guys’ future.”

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Imago July 27, 2025: Will Howard 18 during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College. /CSM Latrobe USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20250727_faf_cp5_244 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Aaron Rodgers has already clarified that 2026 will be his last NFL season. Without a tried-and-tested QB in place, the Steelers risked spiraling into the same old conundrum they’ve faced for years. Rodgers had already mentored Will Howard when he came into the league last year, and taken a similar approach with Allar – the 3rd-round pick from this year’s Draft. Given the promise both of them have shown, either can be the future QB1 while veteran Mason Rudolph holds down the fort as the trusted backup.

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In the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Allar went 10-of-13 for 154 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Howard, meanwhile, ran the two-minute offense and went 7-of-9 for 86 yards and a touchdown. But Week 2 against the New York Jets wasn’t pretty, as both QBs combined for 11 drives and didn’t put a single score on the board. Even McCarthy was at a loss for words when trying to explain what changed from their preseason debut, settling for the assessment: “the details and the execution wasn’t as high.”

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Week 3 wasn’t any better. Against the Buffalo Bills, Howard went 9-of-15 for 69 yards, threw two touchdowns and a pick. Allar, meanwhile, went 9-of-18 for 88 yards and couldn’t score any points in their 28-27 loss. Allar led a scoring drive that gave Eli Heidenreich a rushing touchdown, but neither Allar nor Howard showed that they were ready for a 17-week battle against starters. Even then, A-Rod sees progress in them.

Imago August 13, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback DREW ALLAR 16 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260813_zsp_g257_105 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

“I thought the entire camp, it was never too big for ‘em. They looked really comfortable out there, and I thought they did a lot of good things, moving the football, being efficient. Just learning experiences,” Rodgers added. “But, look at my first preseason, it was not pretty at all. I didn’t play good until about the second half of the fourth preseason game. So they’re definitely ahead of where I was at. Mentally, they’re grasping the offense. I’m really proud of both those guys.”

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So, the best course of action for Mike McCarthy was to keep them on the roster so they can learn from Aaron Rodgers and Rudolph on the sidelines. But keeping them didn’t come without a cost.

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Linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Dean Lowry, and RB Travis Homer were among the 35 people cut from the 90-man roster to make room for the final 53. Had the Steelers parted ways with any of their QBs, that would’ve made room for an impact player in the other positions on their depth chart.

DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Ben Skowronek made the final 53 in the wide receiver room, but all three carry injury designations (questionable) heading into Week 1. If they had the space, they could’ve added some help at wide receiver, and that’s just one instance in a roster riddled with injuries on both sides of the ball.

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Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

But the Steelers, under Mike McCarthy, have opted to try and solve the quarterback problem once and for all. As McCarthy put it back on August 25th, having 4 QBs in the room “only enhances what the regular season would look like.”

“We’re not on a time restraint once the season starts, thank God,” McCarthy said back then. “So we can be able to do more before practice, after practice. Our quarterback school component can kick up some. … I’d have six quarterbacks in the building if it worked.”

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It won’t be long before we start to understand how McCarthy’s decision shapes his first regular season with the Steelers. One thing’s certain, though. As the wear and tear of the 17-week grind falls on the team, Aaron Rodgers will need all the help he can get.