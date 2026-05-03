“They’ve Got Three of the Same Guy”: NFL Legend Rips Steelers’ QB Room Amid Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to draft another quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft, but this decision is due to the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to confirm whether he will play for the franchise next season. Their pick was Drew Allar in the third round, which means the franchise now has four quarterbacks for the next season, including Rodgers. However, a former NFL player has criticized the front office for their handling of the QB room, with a logical reasoning behind it.

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“Drew Aller, I mean, come on. I look at it, and it’s good for him being drafted there, but it’s almost like they got three of the same guy,” said the New York Giants legend Phil Simms on the Bleav podcast. “So, we got Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and then we got Will Howard out of Ohio State, going into his second year, which is also a big quarterback. Yeah, they all kind of have the same thing.

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His comments basically address the Steelers’ levitation towards physically imposing quarterbacks. They continued that by adding Allar from Penn State, who is 6 feet 5 and weighs 228 pounds at just 22 years.

In addition, Will Howard, who was picked in last year’s draft, has a comparable size to the rookie with a frame of six feet and four inches. Mason Rudolph, who has been the veteran back-up for the Black and Gold for years, also boasts a six feet and five inches build that stands out.

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Even though the three Steelers quarterbacks have similar frames, their skill sets tell different stories. Will is yet to make the league debut, but he had an impressive passing completion rate of 73% in his last college season with Ohio State, meaning he can scan the defense, while having high passing accuracy.

Drew Allar has yet to be battle-tested, but he has incredible arm strength, and he has the ability to throw deep balls. His footwork and mobility were criticized at Penn State, but under the supervision of a veteran like Mike McCarthy, he has the potential to improve.

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In the past, the Steelers have had tall QBs on their team, including four-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, Terry Bradshaw, who stands at six feet and three inches, whereas Mark Malone was six feet and four inches. The franchise legend, Ben Roethlisberger, who spent eight seasons at Acrisure Stadium, was a force at six feet and five inches.

Aaron Rodgers at 6,2 certainly is not the most physically imposing figure, but he has a lot of experience in playing at the highest level. While the Steelers would hope to get the 42-year-old for another season amid his pending decision, he is surprisingly linked to another NFL team.

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The Arizona Cardinals are emerging as a new name to sign Aaron Rodgers in 2026

After playing the 2025 NFL campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers did not commit to playing the next season with the six-time Super Bowl champions. The ten-time Pro-Bowler became an unrestricted free agent in March, meaning he is open to signing for any of the other 31 teams. Amid his pending decision, the Arizona Cardinals could be a new landing spot.

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“At this point, their QB situation is still up in the air. Going into April, Jacoby Brissett appeared to have the inside track, but he’s skipping the team’s voluntary workouts because he wants to be paid like a starter, ” said John Breech of CBS Sports recently. “Instead of giving Brissett more money, the Cardinals could simply call Rodgers and offer that money to him.”

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Jacoby served as a primary starter for the Cardinals last campaign, throwing 3,366 passing yards in 14 games. But the 33-year-old’s contract is worth only $6.2 million a year, which isn’t much for a starter. Moreover, the franchise finished at the bottom of the NFC West with him leading the offense.

Jacoby has only one year left in his contract. Instead of giving him a massive contract as a 33-year-old, paying Rodgers for a short period of time would be financially a better decision. Even in his 40s, he helped the Steelers reach the playoffs last season.

Moreover, the Cardinals‘ offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, has a close relationship with the four-time Super Bowl MVP. They worked together at the Green Bay Packers during the QB’s consecutive MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, they reunited at the New York Jets, and a potential move to the Cardinals could be their third run together.