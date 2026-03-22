Stefon Diggs Addresses Ravens Rumors After Being Cut by Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story The Patriots released Diggs due to his $26.5 million cap hit

Diggs was the Patriots' leading receiver last season with 1,013 yards

Tennesse and Miami among potential landing spots for Stefon Diggs

A brief one-year stay, a deep playoff run until the Super Bowl, and uncertainty. It sums up Stefon Diggs’ career with the New England Patriots. After Mike Vrabel released the star wide receiver this offseason, he is currently looking for his next home, with the Baltimore Ravens rumored to be a top destination.

“I don’t know, man,” answered Diggs when a Ravens fan recently asked whether he would play with the franchise at The Fanatics Flag Football Classic. “I gotta figure that out, bro.”

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The 32-year-old has been linked to the Ravens for numerous reasons. Born and raised in Maryland, Diggs played college football for the University of Maryland between 2012 and 2014. Now, years later, playing for an NFL team based in Maryland would be a homecoming for him.

Moreover, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is looking for an elite and proven wide receiver for the 2026 season. The new WR should be able to build chemistry with Zay Flowers, who was the Ravens’ WR1 last season with 1,211 receiving yards from 17 starts. Rashod Bateman, who had 12 starts, managed only 224 receiving yards, while DeAndre Hopkins was the team’s second-best receiver, even though he had only 3 starts to his name, securing 330 receiving yards.

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Diggs, on the other hand, logged 1,013 receiving yards, making it his seventh season crossing the 1,000-yard mark. His elite route running, ball-catching ability, and eleven-season NFL experience can make him a dangerous offensive weapon when paired with the two-time NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.

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Diggs’ addition can instantly elevate the Ravens’ offense to be one of the best, considering he will be joined by the likes of Zay Flowers, Lamar Jackson, and Derrick Henry. While he continues to be linked with the two-time Super Bowl Champions, he is also on other teams’ radar.

Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans emerge as potential spots for Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs was arguably the best on the Patriots’ receiving corps in 2025, but still, he was shown the exit door because of a massive cap hit. With both parties unable to reach a new restructured deal, the Pats avoided paying his cap hit of $26.5 million next season and saved about $16.8 million in cap space.

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Amid his departure, several other teams alongside the Ravens have become front-runners to land the four-time Pro-Bowler. According to the Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he could be the primary target for the Miami Dolphins amid their roster reset.

“Diggs would be a sensible target for a team like Miami,” noted Kristopher Knox. “Which no longer has a No. 1 receiver to pair with new quarterback Malik Willis”

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After cutting Tyreek Hill and trading Jayden Waddle, the Dolphins are thin at the wide receiver position. Hence, the 32-year-old could be a solid addition for the new quarterback, Malik Willis.

Knox also believes that the Tennessee Titans could be another top option for the free agent WR.

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“The Tennessee Titans could also give Diggs a strong landing spot,” stated Knox. “Second-year quarterback Cam Ward could use more receiving help on the perimeter.”

Cam Ward was the first-round 2025 NFL Draft pick (1st overall). He registered 3,169 passing yards in his debut season, but it could marginally improve if he finds Diggs as his reliable receiver next season. In addition, Titans’ new offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, previously coached Diggs at the Buffalo Bills when he was at the pinnacle of his career.

Until the wide receiver confirms anything, it would be hard to pinpoint where he goes next since all the available options fit him well. For now, fans can only sit and speculate as long as the NFL continues with its offseason reset.