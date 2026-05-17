Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s Public Behavior Pushed Patriots Away From WR, Says Hall of Famer

In 2025, the New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal. They clearly had a plan for the veteran wide receiver and were offering him a respectable $69 million for it. Diggs also lived up to the expectations on the field, coming back from an injury-marred season the year before. But what the Patriots didn’t expect at all was his high-profile relationship with rapper Cardi B.

According to legendary wide receiver Cris Carter, their pairing played a role in the Patriots’ decision to drop him in the 2026 season.

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“Well, they thought they had him for two years, right? And I can guarantee you his behavior, and then his girlfriend, baby mama, her behavior, and how they perform the organization decided, you know, something, we’re not going to move forward, and we have to support our young quarterback.” Cris Carter said on the Fully Loaded Podcast on May 12. “That’s why they cut him.”

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After Stefon Diggs’ inclusion in the Patriots, his rumored relationship with Cardi B was confirmed. Initially, as a couple, they were at a very wholesome spot, attending NBA games and award shows. However, things turned sour towards the end.

For instance, in May 2025, a video surfaced showing Diggs flirting with women on a yacht, which reportedly infuriated Cardi B. She called him a “sc*mbag” for his disrespectful behavior. Earlier this year, leading up to the Super Bowl LX finale, Cardi B’s antics were “frustrating” for the Patriots’ wives and girlfriends (WAGs).

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“The Patriots are not a franchise that likes flashy behavior,” a source told The Sun.

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Their split was just as attention-grabbing, which happened right before the Super Bowl. When players make headlines that are not about their game, the team will begin to take a different approach. But when it comes to Stefon Diggs, it wasn’t just his link with Cardi B that put off the Patriots.

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“Also, at the time, he was facing an assault charge, which he’s been acquitted of. But all those things run hand in hand,” Carter added. “He’s not a great leader to be in for the wide receiver room, to be the guy that we have to depend on because he is really inconsistent, especially off the field. Like, you have to make up your mind, like what are you going to be? Are you going to be a personality? Like, are you going to be a pro football player?”

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Cris Carter particularly referenced the criminal case against the 32-year-old WR pushed by his former chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams. The incident dates back to December 2, 2025, when Adams accused Diggs of slapping her across the face and choking her during an argument over unpaid wages and relationship tension.

The confrontation took place in Diggs’ Massachusetts home. However, she officially filed a police report two weeks later, on December 16, 2025, with allegations of domestic abuse and strangulation. And following a two-day trial, the jury declared Diggs not guilty on May 5, 2026. This development fired up conversations about the Pats reconsidering their decision. But the momentum they’re enjoying right now will make it risky for them to entertain the idea of re-signing Diggs.

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The WR, despite being more than 30 years old, emerged as quarterback Drake Maye’s top target during the 2025 season. After the run to the Super Bowl, it’d make the QB’s life a lot easier if his familiar target were there to back him up this season. But there’s no guarantee he will remain healthy at this age, and his off-field reputation is still not something that can just be shrugged off.

Plus, Diggs and Cardi B have reportedly patched things up. The two were seen at the WR’s Mother’s Day event organized by his foundation recently, and the rapper also sent a gift across to Diggs’ mother. Before that, he had attended one of Cardi B’s shows, spending time with her and their son backstage. If the Patriots really were wary of being linked to the pair, this will keep them from bringing Diggs back into their fold.

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But there are still many others who can give the WR the opportunity he’s looking for.

Will Stefon Diggs play in the 2026 NFL season?

Several teams have been linked to potential signings of Diggs, with the Washington Commanders emerging as one of the favorites. This interest is particularly intriguing given Diggs’ home connection. As such, he was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, which is only about 30 miles from Northwest Stadium.

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Many believe that Diggs could be a key playmaker for the Commanders’ third-year QB, Jayden Daniels, who doesn’t have a solid target apart from Terry McLaurin. Thus, signing him seems like a realistic option. To that end, even the 32-year-old WR shared a similar sentiment on this potential move.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Diggs told 106.7 The Fan. “I’m familiar with the city, and I’m familiar with the people. So, we’re gonna see down the pipe over these next couple of months what looks good and what makes sense. I definitely wanna shed some light on them and might go check them out for a little bit. It’s love, it’s hometown, so it makes sense.”

Apart from that, the Indianapolis Colts are also speculated to be interested in Diggs. Following the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, Diggs stands as a reliable replacement to bolster the Colts’ offense.

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However, as things stand, nothing has been made official yet. In his last season representing the Patriots, Diggs recorded 1,013 receiving yards with four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. He’s made his case to suit up for some team in the 2026 season; all that’s needed now is for one of them to offer him a contract.