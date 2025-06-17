Stefon Diggs Announces Marriage Plans, Already Learning Wedding Dance for Cardi B

Father. Wide Receiver. Entrepreneur. Stefon Diggs has been in the spotlight for many things. A few months ago, it was the three-year contract with the New England Patriots, and now, earlier this month, he also announced his relationship with rapper Cardi B. While no one was really surprised because of the rumors we had heard and the reports of the two spending Valentine’s together at a luxury hotel. People will surely be surprised by what Diggs has done during his time away from the game and the plans he has made.

Stefon Diggs just dropped a carousel of photos and videos, and it’s got everything. While some snaps are from fashion shoots, which are probably for his clothing line, there’s also a picture of him training. Plus, a video of Deion Sanders dropping wisdom about pushing through no matter what. Mixed in are a few random shots as well, but what got everyone talking was his photo with Cardi B. In the photo, he’s seen helping her out of a sports car, total gentleman vibes. Then, in the very next slide, he posted the lyrics “Ain’t nothing better for me now,” making it pretty clear where his heart’s at.

The carousel also included clips from a wedding he attended. In one video, the bride and groom are dancing Bachata, a social dance from the Dominican Republic. That was something which caught Cardi B’s attention. Being part Dominican herself, she couldn’t help but comment, “It’s the newlyweds dancing bachata for me 🇩🇴🥹.” At first, everyone thought this was just another comment, but it soon turned out to be much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs) Expand Post

Replying to Cardi B, Diggs made a comment that turned heads. In response to her comment on the newlyweds dancing to Bachata, Diggs wrote in Spanish, “Necessito Aprender“. This quite literally translates to ‘I need to learn‘. Meaning, Stefon is going to learn Bachata as a wedding dance for Cardi B. This has made everyone wonder if the wedding bells are ringing for the couple sooner than we even expected. And it couldn’t have come at a better time if it does happen.

After all, he’s fresh into the New England Patriots after signing a $63.5 million contract with them. Despite suffering from a major ACL injury, which cut short his previous season, the Patriots have put their faith in him as he continues to regain his fitness. He even made an appearance at the minicamp despite the limited training that he could do. However, his injury still looms around, effectively holding him back from being a ‘Patriot’ and getting paid.

Stefon Diggs is still not cleared for play

Stefon, in the past few days, has shown a lot of improvement. Despite being engulfed in the ‘yacht controversy’, he has managed to slide out of it and is back with the Patriots. While reports of him participating in a few activities and rehabbing during the minicamp have been encouraging for the team and the coaches, there’s one problem that still remains. Diggs isn’t officially healthy enough to play, and that has led to him not going through a physical. And for him, no physical means, no money.

NFL insider Tom Curran has given us a clear picture of his current situation. “Diggs has come out and looked really good… compared to what we expected,” he said. But despite this, his ACL injury is playing a major part. Curran imagines Diggs asking the Pats, “Can I have my physical? We can start my payments of $12 million, please.” While they reply, “Not yet. Not yet.”

And for those thinking, this is petty. It isn’t. The Patriots seem to have done a good job of protecting themselves and their money by putting in a clause that does not allow payment till the completion of the physical. As per Curran, “If you’re still in a state of recovery, which he is from his ACL, you haven’t yet been cleared fully and passed the physical that is attached to his contract. Until he passes the team’s physical, he doesn’t get any money.”

To be honest, even the Patriots will be waiting for Diggs to be cleared fully and undergo the physical successfully. After all, they spent all this money just so they could have a player on the field who would give them a 1,000+ yard season while making 100+ catches. A feat that Stefon has done multiple times and even consecutively.