Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Caught Aggressively Arguing in Public Just Days After Patching Up

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs seemed to be moving past whatever made their relationship ice out earlier this year. Some notable appearances together recently pushed fans to think that all was well. But a viral video capturing the pair seemed to be spinning a different narrative.

In the video reportedly taken on Wednesday afternoon by a coffee shop in Burtonsville, Maryland, Cardi B appeared visibly agitated in an argument with Diggs. The former New England Patriots WR was seen leaning against a sports car with folded arms as he appeared calm throughout their heated discussion.

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According to reports, the argument lasted for nearly 10 minutes. It seems that the situation did not escalate to anything serious, and security reportedly kept fans away from the rapper while she was engaged in the dispute. However, Cardi B was quick to shoot down any false stories before they sprang up.

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“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” Cardi B shared on X after the video became viral.

“Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen arguing outside a coffee shop in Maryland,” FearBuck posted on X.

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The news comes on the heels of her and Diggs attending the “A Moment For Mom” wellness event in Washington, D.C., which was organized by the WR’s foundation. The two looked close and comfortable around each other.

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Pictures and videos from the event made people think that maybe things between them were on the mend. Insider Kelsey Nicole Nelson shared a video showing the pair smiling together against a pink backdrop. In the clip, Diggs wrapped his arm around Cardi’s waist and kissed her on the cheek.

The appearance came months after the two reportedly split up, amid reports of Cardi B feeling “betrayed” by the WR “many times.” They also share a son, who was born in November 2025. But even after parting ways, the WR and the artist tried to keep things amicable. Diggs also attended one of Cardi B’s shows during the ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour, and was photographed backstage with the rapper and their son.

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Stefon Diggs also had plans to propose to Cardi B before news of their split broke. They had been together for a little over a year.

Although neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly confirmed where their relationship currently stands, their recent public appearances had fans put two and two together. However, this latest video has once again sparked questions about what is really going on between the pair.

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are reportedly trying to make their relationship work

Despite the breakup speculation, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs continue to appear in each other’s lives frequently, suggesting there may be more to their relationship than fans realize and that the two could still be trying to work things out.

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According to reports, Cardi B “never completely closed the door” on her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

“He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,” a source said. “It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

Of the couple’s most recent appearances together, one moment that stood out particularly was when Cardi B gifted Stefon Diggs’ mom, Stephanie Diggs, a Mother’s Day present. The latter also shared the unboxing video on social media.

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“Happy Mother’s Day, Mama Diggs.Thank you for being you. I appreciate you, love Miss B,” Stephanie Diggs said while reading the handwritten note in the video clip. “Oh my goodness!” Diggs said, marvelling at the Chanel handbag which Cardi B gifted her. “Look at Isabella! Look at that hardware! Oh my goodness! Thank you so much!”

The sweet gesture seemed to show that, despite the ongoing drama, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are still making an effort to stay connected through public appearances and family moments.