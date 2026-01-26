Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Hold Back in Vulnerable Statement as Cardi B Discloses Patriots WR’s Struggles

The New England Patriots have finally made it to Super Bowl LX after securing a commendable win over the Denver Broncos. The game might have favored the Patriots eventually, but kept switching sides, adding more concerns that raised heavy calls against their wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. Coming back from a concerning injury, the 32-year-old also didn’t back down from giving a bold response to those who thought that he was “washed” already.

“You know how hard this year has been, bro,” Diggs said, reflecting on a commendable win for the Patriots. “Battling the injury and coming back, being around the right group of guys, man. Great quarterback, great OC, great team, great head coach, man. It made it all worth it, man. All the hard work, we got one more, man. I just want to rejoice and take this moment in and just be thankful for God.”

The wide receiver didn’t stop just there. He had a perfect response for the ones who doubted his potential, and he didn’t shy away from shooting it through.

“They were calling me washed,” he added. “I said, I haven’t no more, man. I just wanted to tell everybody. I just want to prove it to myself. I am who I say I am. He (Mike Vrabel) took a chance on me. This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud and make them.”

The victory also ensured that after years of waiting, Stefon Diggs will finally play in a Super Bowl. It will be his first appearance in the NFL’s biggest game, coming in his third conference championship. Earlier in his career, he came up short twice: once with the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game in 2017 and again with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game in 2021.

Diggs’ journey to this moment was far from easy. He suffered a serious ACL injury back in 2024. This put his future in doubt. Many wondered if he would ever return to top form, but the WR proved them all wrong. The New England Patriots took a chance on him in 2025, and that decision paid off. Playing his first season alongside rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Diggs bounced back by recording over 1,000 receiving yards. Having reestablished his status as a reliable player, his girlfriend didn’t back down from stepping up with a proud remark.

Cardi B beams with pride as boyfriend Stefon Diggs makes things work following a troubled season

It wasn’t just Stefon Diggs who had a bold and direct response to the critics. His girlfriend, the renowned hip-hop artist Cardi B, was also present in the arena and couldn’t help jumping for joy. Addressing her feelings following the Patriots’ commendable win, she mentioned how the WR went through a tough time marked by injuries. Alo

“Very happy for him, very proud of him. He just came back from ACL, and me seeing the progress in the process of him going through there from the first time we started running back and now joining the patriots then actually going to Super Bowl, I’m just very excited for him, very excited for the whole team,” she said in an interview.

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs started their romantic journey in October 2024. This was shortly after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. Rumors grew in early 2025, and they were seen together publicly in February 2025. On June 1, 2025, Cardi B officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram. They welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025. Cardi has openly supported Diggs at games and on social media as their bond became more visible.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL on October 27, 2024, in a game, forcing him out for the rest of the season. He worked through rehab and returned strong in the 2025 season, helping his team reach the 2026 Super Bowl. During this, the renowned artist has not only seen his behind-the-camera struggles but also backed him amid the issues. While the WR has shown notable signs of recovery, he is a reliable option for Mike Vrabel at the Super Bowl 60.