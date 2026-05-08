Stefon Diggs Drops Major Hint at Patriots Return After Legal Victory

Stefon Diggs was able to catch a break this offseason after the court declared him not guilty to assault charges levied by a former employee. But that’s only one hurdle that the former New England Patriots WR has cleared. He still has to find a new team as an aging player, and there aren’t many who are actively searching the market for one. But Diggs might still be open to his former team re-signing him on their 2026 roster this offseason.

Sharing a highlight reel of his last season’s heroics on Instagram, Diggs wrote, “This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers. I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That was Diggs 100% making his case for a shot with any interested team. This was him saying, ‘I am ready.’ However, he didn’t have to wait long before some very interesting people reached out. Most of them were from his former team. And these exchanges sure are catching a lot of eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams replied with a simple “👀,” prompting Diggs to answer with “👀👀.” WR DeMario Douglas chimed in with, “One of dem ones 🦅,” and earned a few folded hands emojis from the wide receiver. Even Christian Gonzalez and Bradyn Swinson vouched for Diggs’ return to New England, with the latter telling him to “bring [his] a— back” to the Patriots. If only the front office had listened.

In March this year, New England released Diggs in a salary-cap move, clearing about $16.8M. This came despite the wide receiver registering 85 receptions (team high) for 1,013 yards, paired with four touchdowns in the regular season. He is well in form for a WR who is more than 30 years old. It is surprising that there is still so much hype about his return when he’s just been cut. But the Patriots themselves aren’t fully closing the door on Stefon Diggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never like to rule anything out,” Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said about this idea during an appearance on Up & Adams.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are still some red flags when it comes to Stefon Diggs. For starters, the NFL is still investigating him under the Personal Conduct Policy, despite being cleared by the court. And, he was also a subject of scrutiny after an ex served him with a paternity suit, and his very public split with rapper Cardi B. There is also one more lawsuit involving him, with the plaintiff accusing him of assault.

Moreover, there is also a lot of chatter around the Patriots potentially signing Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown. The veteran’s exit seems imminent withthe drafting of elite wideout Makai Lemon, and the Patriots have been the top team linked to him. With New England getting a like-for-like replacement for Diggs, the latter’s return to the team is easier said than done. Even if his teammates want it just as much as him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Diggs can still chin up, as there are a lot of other options open.

Stefon Diggs could still have other landing spots

Diggs’ legal win removes the immediate uncertainty that had hung over his career, even if the NFL could still review the matter separately under league policy. For teams that were waiting, the veteran receiver is suddenly back in play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now that he’s been exonerated and his truth has been heard and his position – that this never occurred and he’s been falsely accused – he’s been vindicated,” Mitchell Schuster, his attorney, said. “I believe that a team will reach out and sign him imminently. And they’ll be lucky to get him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Diggs reputation with his former teammates is an attractive factor about him, aside from his game. He will definitely have to take on the role of a leader, and that doesn’t come easily to everyone. But teams will most definitely be hoping to get maximise his existing abilities. 2025 was an extremely good season for Diggs, especially after 2024 was cut short because of an injury. But now that the first round of free agency and the draft have been wrapped up, there are some new names to take note of.

Stefon Diggs might be best suited with the Washington Commanders at the moment. They have a really good quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who does not have a good target except for Terry McLaurin. The former Patriots WR can instantly make this a double-headed passing attack.

Then there’s also the Indianapolis Colts, who are lacking a veteran presence in the passing attack after Michael Pittman Jr.’s exit. Diggs can fill in for him, and provide some much-needed support to the team’s win-now agenda. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also a veteran now; the two of them could really bring some damage to opposing defenses. Top WR Alec Pierce still has to cover some distance to justify being the WR1 for the Colts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when New England players themselves want Stefon Diggs to come back, will the team revisit this decision?