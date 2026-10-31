Stefon Diggs Fires Back at Male Assault Accuser Over Alleged Damage to His Reputation

An online accusation quickly turned into a high-stakes legal fight for Stefon Diggs. After stylist Christopher Blake Griffith took to social media claiming assault, the NFL star did not just stay quiet. Diggs took the offensive, filing a defamation lawsuit to protect his multi-million-dollar name and commercial deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

As TMZ Sports reported, Diggs fired back directly on social media, tweeting that Griffith was simply lying after getting caught stealing inside his home. In court documents filed in October 2025, Diggs made his stance simple: calling out a thief is not defamation; it is just telling the plain truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diggs wrote, “Lying on my name because he got caught stealing.” Diggs also wrote, “At the end when I prove this n–a liar and a bitch a— n—a, then what?”

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 looks on after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_669 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

In his latest court filing, according to TMZ, Diggs argued that his statements were true and that he should not be held responsible for telling the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute began after Griffith accused Diggs of sexual assault, claiming that the NFL player drugged him and made unwanted advances when he visited Diggs’ home in Maryland in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffith also claimed that Diggs sent people to attack him a week later after he rejected his advances. However, Diggs has denied these allegations. He said he never made any unwanted advances or asked anyone to hurt Griffith. Instead, Diggs claimed that Griffith tried to steal clothes from his home, which led him to end their friendship.

According to the lawsuit, Griffith did not just post his claims online; he tagged Diggs’ major sponsors like UGG and the NFL directly. For a top NFL player, public tags like that are a direct hit on endorsement money and team standing. Diggs is clear that this was a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation for online clout.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Griffith’s lawyer, Jake Lebowitz, denied Diggs’ claims and defended his client. Speaking to TMZ Sports on November 16, 2025, he said, “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that, regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks.”

Diggs is seeking compensation for the alleged damage to his reputation, along with payment for his legal expenses. However, he has not stated how much money he wants.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this isn’t the only high-stakes courtroom fight Diggs has faced over his image. He’s taken the legal route multiple times in his career.

Stefon Diggs’ Years of Legal Battles

Stefon Diggs filed a civil lawsuit against his former girlfriend, reality TV personality Mulan Hernandez, seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages. Diggs alleged she assaulted him, destroyed property, and threatened to wreck his NFL career during a June 2024 incident, while Hernandez responded with her own counterclaims alleging he was the aggressor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diggs accused Hernandez of punching him several times in the chest, damaging his $130,000 watch and gaming console, throwing his phone into the toilet, and threatening his NFL career. He also claimed that Hernandez’s friend, Brianna Mack, witnessed the incident.

However, Hernandez denied his claims and accused Diggs of punching her in the back of the head with a closed fist during the same incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another instance, Diggs faced a criminal case involving his former live-in personal chef, Jamila Adams, also known as Mila. She accused him of assaulting her at his home in Dedham on December 2, 2025. Adams told the court that Diggs slapped her and put his arm around her neck, choking her during an argument.

According to Adams, the argument was about money and their personal relationship. She had worked as Diggs’ live-in chef and earned around $2,000 per week. However, she claimed that Diggs had not paid her the full amount she was owed.

Diggs denied the allegations and maintained that he had not assaulted Adams. After hearing both sides, the jury found him not guilty on May 5, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between civil counter-suits and public denials, Diggs is making one thing clear that he will fight every allegation in open court rather than let public claims quiet his career. With the Griffith lawsuit moving forward, the wide receiver continues fighting to protect both his name and his bank account.