Stefon Diggs Makes Painful Confession as Patriots Consider Cutting Mike Vrabel’s WR After Boat Video

Stefon Diggs hasn’t run a route in OTAs, but he’s still making headlines—just not the kind that show up on the stat sheet. While rehabbing an ACL tear from his short-lived stint with the Texans, the 31-year-old wideout was noticeably absent from the Patriots’ Wednesday voluntary session. But instead of recovery updates, a viral video surfaced showing Diggs shirtless on a boat during a Memorial Day bash, with “unknown” substances. It’s the kind of footage that gets replayed more on social media than in the film room.

The video spread like wildfire—wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a boat in Miami on a sunny day, holding a small bag with an unknown pink substance. He’s surrounded by women, music blaring, and speculation moving faster than any cornerback ever could.

Even though Diggs hasn’t addressed the controversy, he didn’t stay quiet for long. In a recent Instagram story, he posted a field photo dated June 1 with the caption: “198 days putting in straight pain 🩸God’s son.” The shared post reflected on the past month and was titled: “to the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused.” The photo dump included moments courtside with Cardi B at the New York Knicks game. It also featured quotes like, “You can’t have a new reality with an old mentality” and “Ball ain’t gone fall in yo hand go get open n—-.” It was equal parts highlight reel and mindset shift—an attempt to redirect the narrative without saying too much.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs) Expand Post

Behind the headlines, Stefon Diggs’ on-field résumé still speaks. In his abbreviated 2024 season with the Texans, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns across eight games. The numbers weren’t record-breaking, but they were solid considering the injury setback while playing against the Colts. Now with New England, Diggs enters a new chapter, signing via free agency after Houston acquired him from Buffalo. From six straight 1,000-yard seasons to a role in a rebuilding offense, he’s trying to prove he’s still WR1 material.

But all of it hangs by a thread. The Patriots are watching closely, and head coach Mike Vrabel is aware of the media storm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Mike Vrabel Ready to Pull the Plug on Stefon Diggs?

Mike Vrabel didn’t dodge the spotlight. When asked directly about Stefon Diggs and the now-viral yacht video during Wednesday’s media session at OTAs, the Patriots head coach kept it firm. “It’s something that we’re aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “The message will be the same for all our players… any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.” The team is in damage control mode, trying to keep things tight while assessing what comes next.

The noise didn’t just come from media outlets—it came from inside the broadcast booth. Patriots radio voice Scott Zolak, someone deeply tied to the organization, dropped a strong take on his show this week. According to Zolak, the Patriots are “thinking about” cutting Diggs. “It is on the table,” he said, adding this wasn’t just an opinion—it was based on internal discussion. There’s more swirling under the surface, and Zolak made it clear: the optics aren’t the best surrounding the WR.

Still, Zolak isn’t calling for the axe; in fact, he still has faith. He believes Stefon Diggs has value, especially for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. “The videos look great of him working out,” Zolak said. “You need diva receivers… I say he shouldn’t be cut.” He emphasized Diggs’ ability to “set coverage,” something the Patriots’ current wide receiver room sorely lacks. If the Patriots want to give Maye clean reads and a true WR1 target, Diggs is still that guy—at least on tape.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But contracts complicate everything. Diggs inked a deal that guarantees $16.6 million at signing, a figure that’s hard to ignore. However, the fine print matters. The deal reportedly includes broad language around his knee injury, stemming from the torn ACL he suffered with Houston. That clause could give the Patriots an opening. If Diggs doesn’t pass his physical, New England may be able to walk away without paying a dime.

And that’s where things get real. The Patriots are now weighing PR blowback, locker room trust, cap math, and health, all in one brutal equation. Until Diggs passes a physical test, this deal hangs in limbo. One wrong move—on the field or off—could force a front office audible. The next few weeks aren’t just about installs and route trees. They’re about whether Stefon Diggs even makes it to the huddle.