Stefon Diggs Reconnects With Ex-GF Days After Heated Public Argument With Cardi B

Since the former New England Patriots receiver became a free agent, Stefon Diggs’ NFL career is on the back burner. So, he is prioritising some off-the-field tasks that are landing him in headlines. It all started around the Super Bowl, when Cardi B and Diggs unfollowed each other on social media.

Following that, they broke up shortly after welcoming a baby together last year. Now, as reports of their reconciliation just started coming, another update followed shortly about Stefon Diggs’ latest link-up with ex-girlfriend Aileen Lopera.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Stefon Diggs reconnected with Aileen Lopera for their daughter, Charlie Harper’s first birthday. It was a beautiful celebration with the birthday girl dressed in violet and the background filled with pink curtains and balloons matching the theme. The birthday cake, a huge five-story design, was customized in pastel hues of pink, lilac, powder blue, butter yellow, with cute elements like the animal kingdom, a massive white bow, tiny balloons, etc., added all over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stefon Diggs links up with baby mama for their daughter’s birthday bash amid reunion with Cardi B!” posted PopStrom on X.

Stefon’s ex, Aileen, who is a social media influencer, wore a Barbie pink dress, and the WR was wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans. The two posed in front of the cameras while holding their daughter together and seemed genuinely happy celebrating this milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2024, while Aileen was pregnant with Charlie, she filed a paternity suit against Diggs for legal and physical custody of the child and for Diggs to only be given visitation rights. She also requested that the former Patriots player pay all her pregnancy-related expenses at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diggs responded to the lawsuit in 2025, after Charlie’s birth, and requested a paternity test, as he was reportedly “not certain” of the paternity. He was willing to help Lopera if he were the father, while also requesting joint legal and joint physical custody at the same time. The test results came back positive in November 2025, and in January 2026, the social media personality withdrew her lawsuit.

“Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child,” Lopera’s attorney, Arminak, shared in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the former couple only came together to celebrate Charlie turning one, and haven’t reconciled. As for Stefon, he is currently not just making headlines for the celebrations, but also for his and Cardi B’s recent public appearance together, where the latter appeared to be shouting at him.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B get into a heated argument

Following their breakup earlier this year, Cardi was seen attending the NFL star’s Diggs Deep Foundation wellness event celebrating Mother’s Day in Washington, D.C. The former Patriots WR even kissed her on the side of the head, and the two were hanging all over each other at the event. Together, they even greeted and welcomed everyone who attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things were looking good, but a few days later, TMZ reported that the couple was arguing outside a Maryland coffee shop in Burtonsville. The fight lasted for at least 10 minutes. The rapper looked pretty animated, throwing her hands in the air and her expressions clearly signalling that she was yelling at Diggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Diggs was leaning back against his sports car with his arms crossed. The saga seems to be far from over. According to TMZ, a source claimed to overhear Cardi B saying, “That bitch is messy.” But who she was referring to remains unclear. Security prevented fans from getting closer to her for an autograph.

The situation seems to have escalated pretty quickly. It was only a few days back that the two were chummy, and now they are back to their breakup phase.