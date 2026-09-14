Stefon Diggs Risks NFL Punishment After Commanders WR’s Costly Error Against Eagles

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs made his Washington Commanders debut count for the right reason before his celebration created an unnecessary problem against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Trailing 17-9, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels found Diggs for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the veteran receiver his first score in Washington. Diggs celebrated by heading straight for the goalpost. He jumped up, grabbed the structure, and hung on it for a moment before dropping back onto the field.

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Diggs was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty because the NFL’s celebration rules prohibit players from using objects as props. The goalpost falls under that rule.

The 15-yard penalty was enforced on what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion. Because of the penalty, Washington was forced to go back to make a kick and attempt for one extra point. Washington made it, though, keeping the Commanders within one point at 17-16.

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There is some history behind the NFL’s stance on goalpost celebrations. The league tightened the rule after Jimmy Graham’s 2013 celebration, when the New Orleans Saints tight end dunked the football over the crossbar and caused the goalpost to tilt. It resulted in a lengthy delay while the equipment was fixed.

Diggs also has his own history with the rule. In 2017, while playing for the Minnesota Vikings, he scored against Washington and celebrated by jumping onto and hugging the goalpost. Officials handed him the same 15-yard penalty, and the NFL later fined him $12,154.

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams climbed onto the goalpost padding after scoring against the Eagles in November 2025. Officials flagged him for 15 yards, which pushed Lions kicker Jake Bates’ extra-point attempt back to 48 yards. Bates missed the kick, and Detroit eventually fell 16-9.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had already praised Diggs’ competitive edge before the opener.

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“I knew he was a good competitor,” Quinn said. “I didn’t know how good the fire was around others.”

That intensity was certainly visible on Diggs’ first touchdown for Washington. The problem was what came immediately afterward. While the penalty did not directly cost Washington points, it turned what should have been a routine extra-point attempt into a longer kick.

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Diggs’ homecoming debut was not smooth. He caught only four of nine targets for 55 yards and had dropped two passes before. It cost Washington from building any momentum early in the game.

The Commanders would eventually get another chance to take the lead. Daniels connected with Antonio Williams for a touchdown, but Washington’s two-point attempt failed, leaving Philadelphia ahead 24-22. The Eagles held on for the victory, despite Washington’s late push.

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Diggs could now face a fine for repeating a celebration that has already gotten him into trouble once before. The league has yet to announce his punishment, but the veteran receiver may have to explain why he returned to the same goalpost celebration nearly nine years after his first penalty for it.