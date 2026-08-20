Stefon Diggs Sends 3-Word Message as Seahawks Hand Brother Trevon Diggs an NFL Lifeline

Trevon Diggs has received another NFL opportunity, this time with the Seattle Seahawks. The cornerback is attempting to rebuild his NFL career and find stability after an injury-plagued break. Soon after the news of the signing, his brother, Stefon Diggs, sent across a few words of support.

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“Back on road. 🪖♥️,” the Washington Commanders wide receiver wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story.

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Imago Credit: SD (Stefon Diggs)/@stefondiggs via Instagram

Trevon’s journey to Seattle comes after a brutal stretch of setbacks. After establishing himself as an asset for the Dallas Cowboys with an 11-interception haul, he injured his ACL. The next season, he injured his groin and knee, and last year, he played only six games for the Cowboys. In December 2025, the Cowboys decided to release Trevon.

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He later moved to the Green Bay Packers, who waived him in January 2026 after just one game (their regular season finale).

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Through his six years in the league, Trevon has recorded 20 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 242 tackles. And as he gets another chance to prove himself on the gridiron, he expressed nothing but gratitude for his support system.

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“A lot of trainers put the work in, helped me put the work in to get to where I’m at today. I’m truly thankful for that,” Trevon said. “It was tough, but just keeping good people around you- my family was a great support system for me. Keeping my mental straight and just keep going. I just love football. I love to play. So this being a part of football, it’s kind of like it’s part of my job. It’s a part of your job. You’re gonna get hurt, you’re gonna have things that happen, you’re gonna get traded, you’re gonna get cut. Things happen. But you just gotta keep going.”

Having been a free agent since January, signing just before the start of the regular season is a massive win for Trevon. He is joining a defense that was the league’s best last year, and a cornerback room that needs backup after losing Riq Woolen to free agency and Nick Emmanwori to injury in camp this offseason. But at Seattle, Trevon might have to compete for one of the spots in the depth with Terrion Arnold, who was also recently signed by the team.

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The timing gives Trevon a much-needed lifeline and just enough runway to warm up and settle into Seattle’s defensive scheme before they face the New England Patriots on September 9.

On the other hand, Stefon Diggs is also making the most of his homecoming, signing with the Commanders after some time in free agency. He is expected to be one of the top WR targets for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who desperately needed one all season last year.