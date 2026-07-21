Stefon Diggs Sparks Chiefs Speculation After Liking ESPN Analyst’s Post Linking Him to Kansas City

Stefon Diggs is still looking for a team as NFL training camps open across the league. And this week, he made it clear which one he’s watching most closely. The veteran receiver liked an ESPN Instagram post built around comments from analyst Tim Hasselbeck backing him to join the Kansas City Chiefs. This could be a small gesture that adds real weight to weeks of speculation.

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The post centered on Hasselbeck making the case for exactly that fit.

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“I like to see the Kansas City Chiefs go after him,” Hasselbeck said on Sportscenter. “I think when you look at Stefan Diggs, he’s not the player that he once was, but as you kind of just noted there, he’s still a very productive receiver. He makes physical contested catches. He’s outstanding in the red zone, can play inside or outside. He’s got plenty left in his game. When you look at the Chiefs, these are guys in the two deep.”

That endorsement lands well because of exactly where Kansas City’s receiver room stands right now. The Chiefs lost both Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, leaving Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as the top names on the depth chart. Both the players are still working back from injuries, with rookie Jalen Royals yet to prove he can carry a real role. Patrick Mahomes himself is also recovering from an injury, which makes adding a proven veteran target more valuable than it might be in a typical year.

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Diggs would fill that gap with a resume nobody currently on the roster can match. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the Patriots last season. This led him becoming the first Patriots receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019 to clear 1,000 receiving yards.

That level of production is part of why his legal situation carried so much weight over the past several months.

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USA Today via Reuters Oct 8, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs was accused of slapping and choking his private chef, Jamila Adams, during a dispute over payment at his home in Dedham, Massachusetts on December 2, 2025. He pleaded not guilty in February to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, and his attorneys argued the dispute was financial, pointing in part to tension over a planned trip to Miami that Adams was not included on.

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A jury found Diggs not guilty on May 5 following a two day trial. The NFL closed its own personal conduct policy investigation on June 12 without discipline, finding insufficient evidence of a violation.

With the courts and the league both behind him, the Chiefs are not the only team paying attention.

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The Ravens are circling around Stefon Diggs

Baltimore has been floated as a suitor for weeks, and the fit makes sense on paper. The Ravens are currently working with a young, largely unproven receiver room in Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt, and Ja’Kobi Lane. Adding Diggs alongside Zay Flowers would give Lamar Jackson a second experienced target the offense has lacked all season.

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Money is less of an obstacle in Baltimore. The Ravens currently sit at roughly $17 million in cap space, compared to the Chiefs’ tight $4 million. This would likely force Kansas City to restructure a deal, possibly involving Trey Smith or Chris Jones so that they can still remain competitive with their offer.

Both teams, along with the rest of the league, have their veterans due to report to training camp by July 28. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this week that at least five teams have checked in on Diggs as camps approach. So, Kansas City and Baltimore aren’t operating in a vacuum. Whichever team is serious about landing him will need to make it official before that report date, or risk finding out he signed somewhere else entirely.