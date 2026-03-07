Stephen A. Smith Breaks Silence on Beef With Pat McAfee While Paving Way for $100M ESPN Deal

Essentials Inside The Story Stephen A. Smith finally addressed long-running rumors about his relationship with Pat McAfee

It may have been something far different behind the scenes

Smith also revealed how McAfee's presence unexpectedly influenced his contract

The outspoken ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, known for taking bold stances on a wide range of issues, addressed the situation during an interview with Graham Bensinger. He discussed his professional relationships, financial goals, and his ESPN deal. In addition to that, Smith also opened up about his relationship with Pat McAfee, breaking his silence on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger show.

“That’s not true,” Smith said in a conversation with Bensinger. “No, we had a difference of opinion about something. He thought that I did something that I didn’t do. Somebody else had done it. So once that stuff was clarified, we were absolutely fine and we’ve been fine.”

Bensinger brought up the feud from early last year. Back in March 2025, The New York Post reported on an argument during a recent phone call between Smith and McAfee.

“The Post has learned that a private conversation several weeks ago between Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith got heated, as things escalated to the point where McAfee called Smith a “mother—-r,” the report stated. “The dispute arose from creative differences involving a yet-to-be-announced project.”

There were also speculations that Smith banned McAfee from appearing on “First Take” after the argument. However, McAfee told the outlet that he was never aware of a ban, adding that he has “nothing but love for Stephen A.” Smith, meanwhile, told the New York Post that he has “no issue” with McAfee.

However, this isn’t the first time Smith and McAfee’s differences have been up in the air. Later last year, Dan Dakich, a former ESPN employee, claimed on his “Don’t @ Me” podcast that Pat is Smith’s “enemy.”

“McAfee’s the enemy at ESPN,” Dakich said. “Not among (chairman James) Pitaro and (ESPN president of content) Burke Magnus and the rest of the suits, no, no, no. He is the enemy of the ESPNers that are African-American and siding with Stephen A. Smith. True story.”

To this, Smith responded on X, “Peeps, normally I wouldn’t waste my time. But this is a flat-out lie — and some straight BullS#%! There isn’t a shred of truth to this B.S. I root FOR my teammates, not against them. And I damn sure have NEVER encouraged my colleagues to do otherwise.”

Now, with his recent comments, it seems the speculation may finally be put to rest. Interestingly, during the segment, Smith also mentioned that McAfee’s arrival at ESPN is one of the best things that has happened to him.

Stephen A. Smith is appreciative of Pat McAfee for paving the path to an ESPN deal

In 2025, ESPN signed a five-year deal with Stephen A. Smith, reportedly worth at least $100 million. During his interview with Graham Bensinger, the host asked Smith about signing the reported $100 million deal and how he determined his value in the sports media market before finalizing the contract. The TV personality explained how he evaluated his numbers based on his worth.

“A year ago, I hired a team looking at my numbers, measuring my worth, what the market said, etc.,” Smith told Bensinger. “They came to me, and they said, “You’re worth this. And I looked at the numbers, and I looked at what ESPN had given others. I looked at what SiriusXM had given others, and he gave me an idea of what I was worth.”

Smith also said that Pat McAfee’s arrival at ESPN indirectly helped him understand his own market value.

“The day he arrived at ESPN is the day that my smile hadn’t left my face… But I was incredibly, incredibly appreciative of him and what he and his show brought to the table because you always need somebody to illuminate the market for you, to open it up and show you, hey, this is what it is. So he illuminated that for me, which is why I was always appreciative of his arrival at ESPN. It’s the best thing that happened to me.”

Smith also credited ESPN leadership, including Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and Jimmy Pitaro, for making the deal possible. When the conversation turned to his financial goals, Smith revealed that his goals are more than just becoming rich. This sounds like a plan for his long-term vision for success.