Stephen A. Smith Makes Final Decision on Leaving ESPN to Run For U.S. President

Essentials Inside The Story Stephen A. Smith has finally addressed the mounting speculation regarding a potential move from the sports desk to the Oval Office.

During a street interview, the ESPN commentator laid out the ultimate non-negotiable factor that is dictating his political future.

After months of rumors, the 58-year-old broadcaster established a firm timeline for when his definitive decision will be unleashed.

When billionaires start calling, you listen. When elected officials start recruiting, you consider. But when your bank account starts talking? That’s game over, and Stephen A. Smith appears to have made his decision. The ESPN personality who’s spent months teasing a 2028 presidential run just drew a line in the sand, and it’s written in dollar signs.

In a revealing TMZ Sports interview this week, Smith confirmed why he might run for the President’s office: he’s not sacrificing his $100 million ESPN contract for a political dream.

“I’m not saying ‘I’m going to do it’ because make no mistake, according to the rules, my understanding is I would have to give up my money,” Stephen A. Smith said in the interview. “I’d have to leave my job because I’m not supposed to have that access to the airwaves.”

“I can assure you,” Smith continued. “I don’t give a damn how much I want to do something. I’m not giving up my money to do that. If there was a way that I could keep my money and still run, I would be much more forceful about it. But I’m not giving up my money and my career for that nonsense.”

The 58-year-old broadcaster’s candor cuts through months of speculation that began heating up last April when he first acknowledged keeping “all doors open” to a potential Democratic run. During his ABC’s This Week appearance, Stephen A. Smith revealed he had “no choice” but to consider a presidential run.

Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission’s Equal Time Rule would force ESPN to offer all of Smith’s opponents equal airtime. That would effectively end Smith’s broadcasting career, and this becomes a deal-breaker.

But for him, this wasn’t about political ambition in the traditional sense. When asked what was driving his consideration, Stephen A. Smith delivered the most explosive soundbite of the interview, taking direct aim at current officials.

“Well, the country sucks and I don’t think that the country is devoid of leadership,” Smith bluntly stated. “The kind of leadership that we have, we don’t need.”

That frustration is the exact catalyst for his political teasing. Stephen A. Smith feels there is a massive void in the current political landscape that isn’t being addressed.

“The kind of leadership we should be getting, nobody is stepping up and doing it,” he added.

Ultimately, Stephen A. Smith explained that his real desire isn’t to sit in the Oval Office. Instead, he simply wants the chance to hold officials accountable, much like his fiery takes on the NFL.

“I don’t desire to be a politician,” Smith explained. “But in the same breath, the opportunity to go on a debate stage and call out these politicians for the things that they’ve done to damage this country is something that appeals to me very much.”

Smith’s frustration reflects a broader cultural moment where sports personalities increasingly head toward political commentary. Smith has previously appeared on ABC’s This Week and other political programs, building credibility beyond his First Take desk.

A McLaughlin & Associates poll last year even showed him capturing 2% support among Democratic voters. Modest, but enough to keep people interested. Even President Donald Trump publicly endorsed a potential Stephen A. Smith candidacy back in May 2025.

But here’s where Smith’s practical side overtakes his political ambitions. His five-year, $100 million ESPN deal represents generational wealth. For Smith, walking away would require financial security so that losing his money and career wouldn’t matter.

Stephen A. Smith still leaves a route open?

Despite his take on losing his fortune and career, Smith hasn’t slammed the door completely yet. In the TMZ Sports interview, he noted that he had promised stakeholders that he wouldn’t make anything final before 2027.

“They keep telling me, ‘listen, keep your name out there. We really want you to do it,” Smith explained. “And I promised them that I wouldn’t make a definitive decision about it until 2027. So that’s it. – I’ll listen. But right now I can’t imagine that I’m going to do it. But I haven’t completely closed the door.”

For Stephen A. Smith to finally make a decision, though, the calculus is quite simple. Unless his wealth reaches levels where losing the ESPN payment becomes irrelevant, politics remains in the backseat.

“My money has to be tight,” Smith notes. “I don’t need to worry about my quality of life ever again. That’s the only way that I would definitively say I would do it. I’m not going to jeopardize my quality of life on a ‘maybe you might win.’”

Stephen A. Smith maintains his desire to “debate” against the politicians instead of running for the president’s office himself, given the circumstances. If victory was guaranteed, however, he could change his mind.

“But I’m not going to lie and act like it wouldn’t be attractive if I knew I could win the presidency, that I wouldn’t be tempted because I know I would,” concludes Smith.

For now, the debate stage Stephen A. Smith craves remains hypothetical. The politicians he wants to confront would have to settle for his ESPN commentary. Everyone else will keep waiting, at least until 2027, when Smith revisits the decision. For now, his career and money are telling him to stay exactly where he is.