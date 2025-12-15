Steve Wilks Contract & Net Worth: How Much Do Jets Owe DC After Firing Him?

After yet another night where the New York Jets found themselves staring at a 20-plus point deficit, patience inside the organization finally ran out. The lopsided loss did not just extend a frustrating run of results. It also triggered a major shake-up on the coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks shown the door as the franchise looked for answers on a unit that had steadily lost its edge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The decision immediately pushed Wilks back into the spotlight, this time away from the sideline. As news of his dismissal spread, interest in his contract details, career earnings, and overall financial standing surged, with fans and analysts alike revisiting the veteran coach’s long NFL resume.

According to available estimates, former Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has built a net worth in the range of $3 million to $5 million, accumulated over nearly three decades in football and an 18-year career across multiple NFL coaching staffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story… stay tuned.