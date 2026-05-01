“Stop Lying to the Internet”: Stefon Diggs Fires Back at Viral Claim About His Relationship With Cardi B

A recent screengrab of Stefon Diggs’ Instagram Story has caused quite a stir, igniting rumors about a possible breakup with rapper Cardi B. However, Diggs wasn’t having any of it! He stepped up to fiercely defend his relationship with Cardi by calling out everyone who spread those rumors.

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“Lol, I would never say no goofy a** sh*t like this,” wrote Diggs in comments of EntertainmentSA’s Instagram post. “Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that, stop lying to the internet for clicks for your page disappear.”

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Around late 2024, the speculation about a relationship between Stefon Diggs and Cardi B surfaced. This came after the American rapper filed for divorce from her former partner, Offset. Months later, in May 2025, the 32-year-old football WR and Cardi B made their first public appearance courtside at a New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics playoff game.

Following that, their relationship came into the public’s eyes. As such, it eventually became official. Later, on 4 November 2025, Diggs and the rapper welcomed their son, whose official name has yet to be made public.

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So, overall, their time shared together had very few controversies or concerning moves against each other. But an alleged Instagram Story from Diggs’ account turned many heads.

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“The wrong decision I made recently… Falling in love with a wh*re with 3 kids,” the screengrab read. “Brought bad luck to life, business, endorsements & partners. Stained my status.”

The alleged post fueled a lot of speculation about their potential sour relationship. However, this isn’t the first time Diggs and Cardi B were linked to breakup rumors. Earlier this year, in February, the rapper herself reportedly broke up with the 32-year-old NFL star.

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It was just before the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LX game against the Seattle Seahawks. Diggs started that game for the Patriots. However, the team eventually went on to lose the game 29-13. Following the game, the couple also seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, the reason behind that alleged fallout remained in the dark. Soon after, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made a public appearance together. As things stand, there is no confirmation about their current relationship status. However, most recently, they were captured together again.

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Stefon Diggs meets Cardi B in a backstage family moment

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have shared an on-and-off relationship for quite some time now. The 32-year-old NFL star’s recent comments defending his alleged stance on Cardi B hint at a reconciled relationship.

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Hours later, the couple further fueled the reunion buzz. Diggs and the rapper were seen together backstage at one of Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama” tour stops. Although the exact event location and date are unknown, the couple’s meeting has caught quite a lot of attention.

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In the image, the rapper seemed to be in the middle of her pre-show preparations. Diggs stood in front of her, holding their son in his arms. The moment showcased no visible tension or animosity between the couple. However, despite that, it will be tough to confirm their relationship based only on that backstage picture.

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Diggs’ remarks defending his relationship and backstage moments with Cardi B are coming amid his concerning NFL future. After a 10-year stint in the NFL, Diggs currently stands as a free agent. Despite a productive 2025 season where he led the team to a Super Bowl LX appearance with over 1,000 receiving yards, the Patriots opted to release him.

As things stand, the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers have been linked to signing the 32-year-old wide receiver for the 2026 season. However, the official confirmation is yet to come from any of those NFL teams, which recently picked several rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft.