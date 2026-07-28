“Stop Stalking Your Ex”: Former Eagles Player Pleads Fans to Move on From A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown didn’t get the kind of start he was hoping with the Patriots. The team traded for Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June, giving up a 2027 fifth-round draft pick and a 2028 first-round draft pick to get him. Because of that, the Patriots expect Brown to become Drake Maye’s top receiving target. However, his performance at training camp didn’t live up to expectations, and as a result, fans started trolling him. However, sports analyst Emmanuel Acho believes Eagles fans need to focus on the right things.

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“Eagles fans, I’m begging you, stop stalking your ex,” Eagles former LB Emmanuel Acho said on the Speakeasy podcast. “Stop stalking A.J. Brown. Mute his Instagram stories, block him if you have to. Stop stalking your ex. A.J. Brown is running a back shoulder, bruh. And you want him to separate on Christian Gonzalez getting pressed? How you finna separate on that? Like, they’re throwing the back shoulder.

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“What you want him to do? You’re stalking your ex, seeing that he’s in a new relationship, and you’re like, ‘I told you she ugly. I told you she put on some weight. I told you she don’t even look good.’ Look forward to what you got. Makai Lemon. Hollywood Brown. [Dontayvion] Wicks. Stop worrying about what A.J. Brown is out there doing. I am not at all concerned with A.J. Brown after one day of camp.”

Well, Acho was also trying to calm down the hate A.J. Brown is getting after his performance in training camp. During the team’s first 11-on-11 practice, quarterback Drake Maye threw his first pass to Brown, but the wide receiver tried to make a one-handed catch and dropped the ball. After three days of training camp, Brown has caught only one pass from Maye during full-team drills.

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Brown explained after practice what actually went wrong.

“Just bring it in. I did the hard part, caught it away from my body, but bringing it in with my other hand,” Brown said on Monday. “Vrabes doesn’t care about style points, and I don’t either. So maybe he thought I was trying to get the crowd going.”

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Even Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel criticized his performance during a team meeting after practice. And Brown acknowledged that.

“First team meeting, he had ripped me for almost bringing in a catch, and he expected me to make that play,” Brown said. “Early on, as a rookie, I didn’t really like that too much, but now I know it comes from a great place and he expects me to make that play, and so do I.”

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In 2025, he caught 78 passes for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns; that’s exactly why the expectations are so high for him. However, the Patriots know that Brown and Maye still need time to build chemistry between them, and it’s just the start of training camp. Now, let’s wait and see how things turn around for the Patriots.