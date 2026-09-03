“Stop Thinking This Is a Joke”: Patriots Legend Asante Samuel Sends Urgent Message to NFL After Former Player Dies by Suicide

The NFL community is in mourning following the tragic and untimely passing of former cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. TMZ reported that the former cornerback died by su-cide at the age of 40. As fans, friends, and former teammates shower Smith’s family with prayers and condolences, former New England Patriots star Asante Samuel utilized the heartbreaking moment to send a stern, urgent warning directly to the league.

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“NFL needs to start taking players serious when we reach out,” Samuel wrote on X, reacting to the unfortunate news. “Stop thinking this is a joke. Rip brother.”

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The concern stems from the circumstances around Smith’s death. In his final social media post, Smith addressed the troubles that forced him to take the harsh step.

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“Do not cry for me!” Smith wrote in his last social media post. “I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it! I am so sorry!”

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Samuel didn’t really accuse any specific department or a single executive. Instead, his plea revolves around a broader appeal for the league to treat players’ concerns with utmost seriousness. It underscores a growing sentiment among NFL alumni that the transition out of professional football leaves many athletes in a vulnerable state.

Unfortunately, the on-ground reality really is concerning. According to research conducted by the Football Players Health Study at Harvard, from 2011 to 2019, there was an almost threefold increase in su-cide among NFL players when compared to professional athletes. In the last year itself, the NFL world lost players like Marshawn Kneeland (who was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 1 CTE) and Jordan Devey.

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The NFL has dedicated measures to help players who reach out for help. The league has a 24/7 helpline available for such players and their families to reach out.

Mental health awareness in the league picked up only in its modern phase. The primary focus so far has been on how players have developed neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS due to concussions and the rough style of play. In 2012, thousands of players had sued the NFL for allegedly withholding information about how dangerous concussions could be. 26 of these players were in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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Before the tragedy, Smith was known for his athletic prowess and potential on the gridiron. He already acquired fame through his performance at Wake Forest, setting an Atlantic Coast Conference record with 21 career interceptions (which still stands).

In his junior year, he recorded a 100-yard interception return against Maryland. It helped the Deacons claim a 31-24 win in overtime. It’s also the longest interception return in school history. After being turned away by Florida State coming out of high school and missing a chance to play with Pittsburgh, Alphonso Smith grew into being one of Wake Forest’s best footballers.

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In 2021, the school honored him as a Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame Inductee.

The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round (37th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft. Later in 2010, they traded him to Detroit in exchange for Dan Gronkowski. The defensive back played 42 games over four seasons for the Detroit Lions. He caught eight interceptions and scored two touchdowns. Smith posted 87 total tackles and one forced fumble in his short-lived career.

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The heartbreaking loss of Alphonso Smith Jr. is a grim reminder of the fragile humanity that exists underneath the helmets and shoulder pads. And as Samuel stated, the former athletes’ cries for help shouldn’t be ignored.