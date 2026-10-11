“Straight Nepotism”: Arch Manning’s NFL Future Under Fire After Two Costly 4th Quarter INTs Against Oklahoma

For a quarterback carrying one of football’s most famous surnames, the spotlight can be unforgiving. Arch Manning had a chance to help the Texas Longhorns hold off rival Oklahoma Sooners, but two interceptions in the fourth quarter turned a tight game into a painful loss. Manning is once again drawing criticism for his play.

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Former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko did not hold back when reacting to the QB’s performance on social media.

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“Please don’t ever talk to me about no Arch Manning again. If this kid goes first round, that’s straight nepotism, and you know it,” Fehoko wrote on X.

The defeat came after Texas led 17–7 at halftime. But the Sooners fought back, and after their first drive in the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 17. During the Longhorns’ second drive of the quarter, Texas was on their own 20-yard line when Manning threw his first interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Oklahoma.

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His second pick came in the final minute of the game. Oklahoma scored a field goal on the next drive, edging past the Longhorns. In all, Manning completed 19 of 31 passes, threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions, and added 20 rushing yards.

Arch Manning has long been projected as a future first-round pick in the draft. Last year, that expectation died after the QB started the season on a bad note, looking nowhere near a first-round pick. But he managed to clean up his game later on in the season with some strong performances. Manning then began 2026 with an impressive comeback against Ohio State, which kickstarted the No. 1 pick conversations yet again.

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But now, things are different.

Fehoko was not alone in questioning whether Manning deserves the draft hype surrounding him. Other fans also took aim at the Texas quarterback after the loss. One fan questioned whether an NFL team should consider him a first-round prospect:

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“I don’t know how any GM can watch that game and think this qb is a first round talent.”

Another fan reduced Manning’s reputation to his family name:

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“He’s 75% name and 25% talent.”

Another commenter acknowledged Manning’s character but questioned his draft position:

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“The hype is just from the name. Outside of that he seems like a good kid and ok football player. He isn’t a #1 pick but maybe a 3-4th rounder”

One more fan suggested his surname would make a difference on draft night:

“He would be a 5th round pick if his last name wasn’t Manning”

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Arch’s last name will keep him in the spotlight, but the Oklahoma loss has raised fresh questions about his draft stock. The real test now is how he plays in the games ahead and whether he can cut out the mistakes that proved so costly against the Sooners.