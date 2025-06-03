Struggling Jalen Milroe Fails to Impress Mike Macdonald as Report Shows Sam Darnold as QB1 at Seahawks

Fresh out of Alabama and fresh into the Seahawks camp, everyone harbored strong expectations for Jalen Milroe. But if early OTAs are any indication, Seahawks’ rookie signal-caller is in deep developmental waters. Previously, on The Rich Eisen Show, GM John Schneider had significantly praised Milroe, saying, “He’s got some of those wows and some of those woahs…. He’s a special young man.” But Seattle’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, and the new-look offense under OC Klint Kubiak are not impressed with Milroe’s rough start at OTA practice.

According to NFL Rookie Watch’s X post, “Jalen Milroe reportedly ‘struggled’ in his 1st on-field impression as the Seahawks QB3 at OTAs today.” Selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Milroe struggled during red zone drills, and we’re not talking about minor misreads or timing tweaks.

He had a guy wide open in the back of the end zone and sailed the ball three feet high. The easy six turned into a “what was that?” And, as the NFL Rookie Watch further elaborates, in the very next play, he forced a ball into traffic, targeting tight end Elijah Arroyo, only to have it broken up by safety JT Woods. Yes, it resulted in a pass breakup.

But it didn’t end there. The X post reads, “Milroe was reportedly “missing behind” receivers left and right during the 11-on-11 portion of practice.” Things didn’t get better; they got messier. Multiple balls, thrown behind the receivers, targeted them, as they went off target. For head coach Mike Macdonald, who put a keen emphasis on consistency during his first offseason at the helm, Milroe’s performance created doubts.

Earlier, The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar stated, “Milroe wasn’t drafted just to sit and watch. The plan is for Milroe to earn a chance to play in Year 1.” So, as per the team’s requirement, the coach wanted him to be used. But now, it seems the plan might take a step back. Milroe has got that “run 22 miles per hour and score from 60 yards out” ability like Schneider had said before.

The Seahawks were hoping Milroe’s offseason work with Jordan Palmer, to level up his fundamentals. But, as the tweet suggests, his “throwing fundamentals still have a long way to go until he can become a high-impact QB1 in the league.” Milroe continues to work “relentlessly,” but his full NFL debut may wait until late 2025 or 2026.

No doubt, Seattle has a plan for Jalen Milroe. They will roll him out in specialty packages to put his running skills to use. But make no mistake, he’s not in the mix for QB1, not yet. The truth is, despite securing No. 13 quarterback rank in the class of 2021, he might not even be QB2. Sam Darnold is holding steady for QB1, and Drew Lock is making a hopeful comeback. Lock is in Seattle on a two-year deal after a season with the New York Giants. So, Milroe’s likely sitting at third on the depth chart, waiting his turn. Until then……

Veteran starter Sam Darnold rises as QB1

Mike Macdonald and Klink Kubiak support Sam Darnold as QB1. Seattle inked Darnold to a $100.5 million deal this offseason after he led the Vikings to a surprising 14-3 campaign in 2024. In his breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. As the Seahawks are looking for stability, Darnold has emerged as the top choice.

Darnold’s Tuesday session had its share of ups and downs. During red-zone drills, he tossed two interceptions, one to safety Julian Love, the other to cornerback Josh Jobe, both on misread throws that led to defensive eruptions. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, however, defended him, saying, “He’s got his strengths, he’s got his weaknesses, like every quarterback. Now he’s on our team. He’s going to go out there and make a lot of plays for us. So, we put a lot of trust in him, and I believe he’s going to deliver.” The trust is clearly visible!

So, all in all, head coach Mike Macdonald and OC Kubiak have remarked on one thing. While Jalen Milroe will be developed carefully, the offense belongs to Darnold for now. However, if there’s a real challenge for Darnold, it’s not from the rookie; it’s from Drew Lock.

Back in Seattle after a one-year stop in New York, Lock is turning heads with his back-to-back red-zone scores. That means Lock is also in the mix. So, things are quickly turning interesting this time in Seattle.