“Sucks”: Charissa Thompson & Erin Andrews React to Unfortunate End to Football Season Ahead of Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Charissa Thompson explains why this season’s ending feels different.

Erin Andrews reflects on how her year will wrap up.

Fans react to show the emotion extends well beyond the studio.

As a hardcore fan, everyone knows that one feeling all too well: the dreading anticipatory nostalgia that creeps in quietly. With every passing week of the season, the sadness starts to engulf, like a slow wave you can’t outrun. And now, with Super Bowl LX just over a month away, Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews are feeling that bum-out hard.

It hit home on their Calm Down podcast, where the duo responded to a fan’s question about getting “sad/emotional” as the football season winds down. Both Charissa and Erin responded with a resounding “Yes,” nodding along. And Charissa laid out a grim reality that amps up the ache even more for the duo.

“We [Fox] don’t have the Super Bowl this year… it sucks. Wish we had it every year because rights holders have to rotate. So this year it’s NBC,” said Charissa.

That sting comes from how the NFL rotates broadcasting rights among Fox, NBC, and CBS to keep things fair, with NBC Sports holding the rights for Super Bowl LX this season. But Charissa highlighted something else as well.

“But we got really fortunate with the way the contract work. We got two Super Bowls in three years. And my gal [Erin] over here in front of the whole country as I just get so excited like watching her anyways, don’t have the Super Bowl this year. So it’ll end at the NFC championship game. And that really bums me out,” Charissa added.

Fox Sports has broadcast 11 Super Bowls, the most by any network over the last 30 years, turning those nights into must-watch magic, like last season. Yet even with that legacy, Charissa and Erin can’t escape the season-ending blues, and neither can the fans who live for every snap.

Charissa and Erin share season-ending sadness as fans echo the blues—are you feeling it too?

As Charissa and Erin opened up on the podcast about that fan question, the comments pouring into the Instagram Reel echoed the exact same heartbreak, proving this dread is universal.

“It’s the most depressing time of the year after Super Bowl!! It is for me anyway. Thank God y’all continue to do the podcast,” a fan wrote. “NOT READY for the End of NFL,” wrote another, emphasizing his desperation with those screaming capital letters.

Charissa and Erin have been Fox Sports staples for years, calling five Super Bowls together for the network and building that deep connection to the grind. So that dread feels natural for them, just like it does for every fan counting down the weeks until the offseason hits.

“I feel that deep in my soul!” another fan shared. “Yep, I’m feeling the end of the season sadness, too!” added another.

But amid the shared misery, one fan was quick to take a jab at his own team, turning the sadness into a bittersweet laugh.

“You ladies are the best. And I agree…football season ending is sad. Though, I am a NY Giants fan so perhaps I should be grateful.”

The next Super Bowl Fox gets to broadcast is in 2028. And as Charissa and Erin just signed a multi-year extension with the channel this season, fans can count on seeing the two dynamos keeping the energy alive through podcasts, sidelines, and beyond.