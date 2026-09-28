Sunday Night Football Rewind: 2X Super Bowl Champ Carted Off, Players Clash and Other Moments You Missed

We are down to the third week of the NFL season, and the drama keeps increasing with every passing week. This week wasted no time. The first nine Sunday games that recently concluded have brought an unbeaten team crashing down, costly turnovers, 2x Super Bowl champ Leo Chanel carted off, and more.

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Here is how the first nine Sunday games unfolded.

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Steelers 30, Bengals 27

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati traded blows, and quite literally, in an AFC North battle. A scuffle broke out in the second quarter, with players and coaches rushing in to separate the two teams. While this added a jolt of drama, the game became more tense towards the end.

The win moved Pittsburgh to 2-1 and handed Cincinnati its first loss, leaving the Bengals at 2-1.

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The final play wasn’t the only thing that defined the game. The Steelers had produced several big plays earlier. One of the biggest moments was Aaron Rodgers’ 38-yard touchdown connection with Roman Wilson.

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Pittsburgh also benefited from a muffed Bengals punt that Ben Skowronek recovered. Then a holding penalty on DK Metcalf drew criticism during the CBS broadcast. The decision wiped out an 87-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren.

Jaguars 35, Patriots 6

Jacksonville turned a competitive opening stretch into a runaway victory. The game never seemed balanced, as they defeated New England 35-6 behind three touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence finished 19-of-29 for 182 yards and connected with Josh Cameron, Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington for scores. The win took the Jaguars to 2-1. This also extended their regular-season home winning streak to six games.

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For New England, turnovers told much of the story. Drake Maye threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. This gave him seven turnovers through the first three games. One of the most damaging sequences came in the third quarter.

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It was when Jarrian Jones intercepted Maye, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored on the very next play. The two plays came just 18 seconds apart and stretched Jacksonville’s advantage from 21-3 to 28-3.

As a result, they dropped to 1-2, which got coach Mike Vrabel concerned.

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“My concern level is very high for this football team,” he said in a post-match conference. He also added that there is a lot to fix in the team.

Giants 12, Titans 7

The New York Giants pulled off a rare feat in their game against the Titans. It proved a team can win an NFL game without a touchdown. Dominic Zvada kicked four field goals for all 12 of New York’s points. The defense made the decisive play when safety Jevón Holland intercepted Cam Ward in the end zone during the final seconds.

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New York moved to 2-1, while Tennessee dropped to 0-3. The victory came in the Giants’ first game since quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury. Jameis Winston stepped in and completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards as the Giants leaned on the running game in rainy, windy conditions.

Tennessee finally broke through when Ward found Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown with 5:35 remaining. That gave the Titans one last opportunity. However, Holland’s interception didn’t allow it.

Alongside that sweet victory, the Giants left with another concern. Its edge rusher Brian Burns suffered a right knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

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Commanders 33, Seahawks 31

The Seattle Seahawks arrived in Washington carrying a 12-game winning streak. But they had to leave without it. The Commanders stunned the defending Super Bowl champions 33-31 to earn their first victory of the season.

They snapped the longest winning streak in franchise history. Marcus Mariota, starting for the injured Jayden Daniels, threw three touchdown passes and completed 19 of 31 attempts for 183 yards. Terry McLaurin added six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle made Washington work for it. The Seahawks erased a 24-10 deficit and tied the game at 24 before the Commanders went back ahead on a field goal. That set up the defensive play that decided the game.

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The biggest defensive moment came late. Kain Medrano intercepted Seattle and returned the pick 50 yards for a touchdown. This gave Washington a critical score in a game that came down to two points. What was more dramatic was the reason Medrano was in the game. He was filling in after Leo Chenal was injured earlier in the contest.

The Seahawks still had time to answer. Darnold found Cooper Kupp for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining, cutting Washington’s lead to 33-31. Seattle never got the ball back. The Commanders converted two third downs on their final possession, including a Mariota run, to run out the clock.

Chenal was carted off after suffering a neck injury. The incident happened when he made a tackle on Emanuel Wilson with 6:47 left in the second quarter. His teammates surrounded him, and the crowd chanted his name as staff wheeled him off the field. The linebacker was ruled out before halftime.

Lions 31, Jets 24

At one point, Detroit appeared to have control after building a 24-10 lead. But the New York Jets refused to disappear that early. A 14-point fourth quarter brought the visitors back to 24-24. This helped set up a frantic finish at Ford Field.

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Garrett Wilson was at the center of this comeback. His 23-yard touchdown catch was initially ruled short of the goal line. But the Jets successfully challenged the ruling and had it changed. New York then converted the ensuing two-point attempt, with Geno Smith finding Sterling Shepard.

Detroit answered the tie with a four-play drive. Jared Goff found Jahmyr Gibbs for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:25 left, Gibbs’ third score of the game, to put the Lions back ahead 31-24. The Jets reached Detroit’s 28-yard line on their final possession, but Chuck Clark strip-sacked Geno Smith and Jack Campbell recovered the fumble to seal the win.

Browns 21, Panthers 18

Cleveland survived another tight contest. They edged Carolina 21-18 after the Panthers repeatedly relied on their kicking game to stay within striking distance. Ryan Fitzgerald made four field goals for Carolina. Bryce Young connected with John Metchie III for a touchdown. Chuba Hubbard also provided important runs as the Panthers continued to generate enough offense to keep the game close.

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Cleveland, however, found the end zone when Deshaun Watson connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a touchdown. Andre Szmyt added a 48-yard field goal. It gave the Browns another important scoring drive.

Carolina’s four field goals kept it close, and Bryce Young’s eight-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie III gave the Panthers an 18-13 lead with 4:25 left. Cleveland’s next drive nearly ended with an interception, but a roughing-the-passer penalty on Bobby Okereke wiped it out and gave the Browns another chance.

Deshaun Watson took it. He found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining, then connected with Denzel Boston on the two-point conversion to put Cleveland ahead 21-18. Ronnie Hickman intercepted Young on Carolina’s final possession, sealing the comeback. The Browns moved to 2-1, while the Panthers fell to 1-2.

Chiefs 24, Dolphins 10

Kansas City remained perfect at 3-0. But the 24-10 victory over Miami came with an early scare and plenty of drama.

De’Von Achane suffered a knee injury on Miami’s opening possession after gaining 11 yards on his third carry. He was taken to the medical tent, then the locker room, and was ruled out. Achane finished with three carries for 17 yards.

“To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. “But I can’t give you any other details until I have them.”

The timing was particularly difficult for Miami because Jaylen Wright was already inactive. This left Ollie Gordon II as Miami’s only remaining active running back. Gordon later scored on a three-yard run.

Kansas City led 14-10 entering the fourth quarter before pulling away. Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes and threw touchdown passes to Kenneth Walker III and Travis Kelce. Walker also scored on the ground. A roughing-the-passer penalty against Miami’s Chop Robinson became another talking point.

Mahomes appeared to look for a flag while he was still in mid-air during Robinson’s tackle, and the officials threw one for roughing the passer. The call drew debate over whether Robinson’s contact warranted a penalty. Miami was also flagged for defensive holding on the play, so Kansas City would have received a first down regardless.

Bills 24, Chargers 16

Buffalo remained unbeaten, but this was far from a comfortable afternoon. The Chargers forced five turnovers and gave themselves a real chance to hand Buffalo its first loss of the season. However, Josh Allen found a way through the chaos. He threw for 204 yards and rushed for two touchdowns despite being intercepted twice and sacked four times.

Los Angeles led 13-10 in the fourth quarter and had moved the ball to Buffalo’s 34-yard line when Justin Herbert threw toward the end zone. Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted the pass, giving Buffalo a chance to take the lead.

“He throws it down the middle of the field, but there’s a safety down the middle of the field,” Tom Brady said in the FOX booth, criticizing Herbert. “Poor awareness. Poor decision. Throws him a meatball sub.”

Buffalo took a 17-13 lead with 7:35 remaining on Allen’s one-yard touchdown run. Its defense then delivered the plays needed to protect it. Greg Rousseau recorded his second sack of the afternoon with just over six minutes left.

This gave him six sacks through three games and set a franchise mark for the most sacks by a Bills player through the opening three games of a season.

The Chargers had another chance but turned the ball over on downs. James Cook followed with a three-yard touchdown run to extend Buffalo’s lead to 24-13. Los Angeles kicked a late field goal, but the Bills recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock. Buffalo moved to 3-0, while the Chargers fell to 0-3.

Colts 19, Texans 17

Indianapolis edged Houston 19-17 in a game decided by field goals, field position, and late execution. Colts kicker Spencer Shrader was a central figure. He connected from 58, 39, and 37 yards, with the 58-yarder tying his career high. Those kicks kept Indianapolis in front during a game in which Houston struggled to turn drives into touchdowns.

The Texans did find the end zone when C.J. Stroud connected with Foster Moreau for a one-yard touchdown. Indianapolis answered with Daniel Jones’ six-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen, keeping the Colts ahead in the tightly contested AFC South matchup.

The lead changed late. Houston’s Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Jones, and Tommy Togiai recovered the fumble to give the Texans the ball with 4:38 left. Woody Marks finished the ensuing drive with a one-yard touchdown run at 1:48, putting Houston ahead 17-16. Jones then moved Indianapolis into field-goal range, and Shrader hit from 43 yards with 16 seconds remaining to win it. It was Shrader’s fourth field goal of the game, following kicks from 39, 58 and 37 yards.

Houston entered the afternoon at 0-2 and needed a victory to avoid falling further behind in the division. Instead, the Texans slipped to 0-3. Head coach DeMeco Ryans also accepted responsibility for the team’s inability to finish the game.

“For us, it’s 0-3 start. As a team, it all starts with me. Right now it’s not good enough from our perspective. I like the way our week went, our process went,” he said. “We came up short today. I gotta get back to the drawing board and do a better job.”

For Indianapolis, Shrader’s long-range kicking and the offense’s timely scoring were enough to secure a two-point victory.

Houston also had an injury scare on defense. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair left in the first half with a groin injury, returned after halftime, then left again in the third quarter before coming back late in the game.

Beyond the touchdowns and throws, Al-Shaair also drew attention for wearing eye black bearing the names of Palestinian children, despite a previous NFL warning about messages on his eye black.

The Week 3 Sunday games delivered every kind of NFL drama, from an unbeaten team surviving five turnovers to a defending champion losing a historic winning streak to a quarterback enduring another turnover-heavy afternoon. Injuries added another layer, and then came the controversial referee calls.

But there’s a lot more of this to come. With nine games already producing this much drama, the rest of Week 3 has a lot to live up to.