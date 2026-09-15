Super Bowl Champ’s Dazzling Chiefs Debut, Kelce Escapes Punishment & More From Mahomes & Co.’s Blowout Win Over Broncos

Yesterday, Taylor Swift was in the Arrowhead Stadium suite as the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a stunning 31–10 victory over the Denver Broncos. The star watched the action unfold and celebrated when Travis Kelce reached a major milestone on the field, passing Jason Witten for the second-most career receiving yards by a tight end. However, she also appeared frustrated when the broadcast repeatedly showed her reaction from the suite.

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“Don’t show me! Get off of me!” she reportedly said.

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However, we won’t focus too much on what Taylor did in the suite yesterday. Instead, we have a few major moments from the game that caught our attention. Let’s get into those.

Kenneth Walker III shone brightly in his debut with the Chiefs

Two weeks ago, podcaster Jason McIntyre probably couldn’t have expected Kenneth Walker III to help elevate the Chiefs’ offense so quickly.

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“Kenneth Walker as a savior?? This ain’t Saquon Barkley going to the Eagles and winning a Super Bowl,” he said at the time.

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Yesterday, after the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s impressive debut with the Chiefs, McIntyre appeared to have a change of heart. He wrote on X, “the savior! kenneth walker a house call on 4th and 1.”

And that wasn’t the only sign of how much Walker’s performance stood out against Denver. After reporter Jori Epstein shared a clip on X, the Chiefs’ team owners were seen greeting Walker in the team zone following the game.

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So, how well did Kenneth Walker III perform in his first game with the Chiefs?

Walker was the driving force behind Kansas City’s dominant ground game, finishing with 23 carries for 173 rushing yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. He also added three receptions for 18 yards on six targets, finding the end zone once on the ground and once through the air.

His biggest play came early in the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-1, Walker broke through the Broncos’ defense and turned the carry into a 60-yard rushing touchdown. The explosive run gave Kansas City another boost and highlighted the kind of big-play ability the Chiefs were looking for from their new running back.

Walker later added a receiving touchdown on a short shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes, putting the finishing touch on Kansas City’s convincing win.

The performance also put Walker in some impressive company. His 173 rushing yards marked the most in a single game by a Chiefs running back since Jamaal Charles rushed for 226 yards in 2012.

Walker was particularly effective on under-center runs, gaining 148 of his 173 rushing yards on those plays.

The performance was so impressive that, during his post-game conversation with Monday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes said of Kenneth Walker III, “He sets the tone.”

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However, yesterday also marked Mahomes’ return to the Chiefs after a nine-month break. With No. 15 back on the field, fans were eager to see how the quarterback would perform after such a long layoff.

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Patrick Mahomes admitted that he needs to be better

Before Monday Night Football, Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt had a chance to talk about Patrick Mahomes’ comeback.

Speaking in front of Pat McAfee, Hunt said, “It’s very rare that you get the combination of a HOF coach and HOF QB. Hopefully our run is not over, hoping we can get back, win a few more, and at the end of the day there’s a big debate on who is the greatest of all time.”

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Will Mahomes be able to reach that level of greatness? Well, that isn’t known, but his kids were simply happy to see their dad healthy enough to return to the football field.

Ahead of Mahomes’ comeback, they sent him a heartfelt message: “We’re so happy that you get to play football again, and we get to watch you.”

So, how did Mahomes perform last night?

Mahomes’ passing game took some time to get going. He opened the night just 2-of-12 through the air, but the quarterback settled in as the game progressed. Late in the second quarter, he connected with Rashee Rice for a 13-yard touchdown, giving Kansas City a 14–7 advantage heading into halftime.

The Chiefs added another highlight after the break when Mahomes lined up in a three-point stance next to Justin Fields before delivering a shovel pass to Kenneth Walker III for a touchdown. Walker was already having a standout debut.

Mahomes also showed off his arm strength with a 59-yard completion to Travis Kelce. The big play put Kansas City in position for a Harrison Butker field goal and helped the Chiefs continue to build their lead.

It wasn’t Mahomes’ cleanest night, but the quarterback finished with three total touchdowns while Kansas City’s rushing attack took pressure off him.

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And during the postgame press conference, Mahomes addressed the shortcomings in the passing attack.

“I gotta be better… There were times where those guys were open, and I was a little bit quick with my reads and getting the ball out of my hand,‌” he said.

The season is still in its early stages, giving the quarterback plenty of time to clean things up. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce made headlines after the game for a controversial moment.

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Controversy follows as Travis Kelce avoids penalty

Last night, Travis Kelce appeared to commit an offensive holding penalty while blocking for Patrick Mahomes on the quarterback’s 15-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but no flag was thrown.

The play came on second-and-15, when Mahomes took off toward the end zone. Kelce, who had been open earlier in the play, moved into position as a lead blocker to help clear the way for his QB.

As Mahomes approached the goal line, Kelce wrapped both arms around the chest of Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga and pulled him to the ground. The contact kept Hufanga from getting into position to make a tackle on Mahomes, who crossed the goal line untouched.

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The play drew attention because the contact appeared to meet the NFL’s definition of offensive holding. Under Rule 12, Section 1, Article 3(C), a player cannot use his hands or arms to restrict an opponent’s movement or path. Had the officials called the foul, the touchdown would have been wiped off the board, and Kansas City would have faced a 10-yard penalty from the spot of the infraction.

ESPN analysts Troy Aikman and Russell Yurk also pointed out the missed call during the broadcast. Both agreed that Kelce appeared to hold Hufanga, with Yurk suggesting the officials may not have had a clear angle or sightline to the contact during the scramble.

Despite several officials being positioned near the end zone, no flag came out. Mahomes’ touchdown stood.

That’s all from the game. The Chiefs’ next matchup is against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 20.