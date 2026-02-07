Super Bowl Commercial Costs 2026: Most Expensive Ads, Historical Prices and Past Comparisons

Essentials Inside The Story The most expensive Super Bowl ad features real-life couple, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

A 30-second ad slot at the first ever Super Bowl in 1967 cost only $37,500

Super Bowl commercials frequently come in standard lengths of 15, 30, or 60 seconds

Since the first-ever AFL–NFL World Championship Game in 1966, the Super Bowl has grown into a global event that transcends the world of sport. What began as a championship game has evolved into a cultural phenomenon where, alongside football, even the commercials often generate a lot of buzz. Last year, when the Kansas City Chiefs met the Philadelphia Eagles, a record audience of 127.7 million people tuned in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hence, the coveted 30-second spots during this Big Game create an unparalleled platform where brands can reach a global audience, which is why they’re paying record-breaking prices for them. With that said, let’s look at how the costs for Super Bowl Commercials are shaping in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much do Super Bowl 2026 commercials cost?

For Super Bowl LX, held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the price for a 30-second commercial has officially entered a new stratosphere. Ahead of this much-awaited matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on February 8, Bloomberg reports that the cost of a 30-second ad has reached a high of $10 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking down this $10 million price tag reveals the staggering value of every moment on screen:

Per second: ~$333,333

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Per 15-second Teaser: ~$5 million

Per 60-second Extended Spot: ~$20 million

ADVERTISEMENT

How have Super Bowl commercial prices changed over time?

ADVERTISEMENT

The trajectory of Super Bowl ad pricing has seen nothing but exponential growth. In just over 30 years, the price has increased nearly tenfold, far outpacing standard inflation and reflecting the NFL’s dominance in a fragmented media landscape. Looking back at historical data, the evolution is clear:

Super Bowl I, 1967–$37,500

Super Bowl II, 1968–$54,500

Super Bowl III, 1969–$55,000

Super Bowl IV, 1970–$78,200

Super Bowl V, 1971–$72,500

Super Bowl VI, 1972–$86,100

Super Bowl VII, 1973–$88,100

Super Bowl VIII, 1974–$103,500

Super Bowl IX, 1975–$107,000

Super Bowl X, 1976–$110,000

Super Bowl XI, 1977–$125,000

Super Bowl XII, 1978–$162,300

Super Bowl XIII, 1979–$185,000

Super Bowl XIV, 1980–$222,000

Super Bowl XV, 1981–$275,000

Super Bowl XVI, 1982–$324,300

Super Bowl XVII, 1983–$400,000

Super Bowl XVIII, 1984–$368,200

Super Bowl XIX, 1985–$525,000

Super Bowl XX, 1986–$550,000

Super Bowl XXI, 1987–$600,000

Super Bowl XXII, 1988–$645,500

Super Bowl XXIII, 1989–$675,500

Super Bowl XXIV, 1990–$700,400

Super Bowl XXV, 1991–$800,000

Super Bowl XXVI, 1992–$850,000

Super Bowl XXVII, 1993–$850,000

Super Bowl XXVIII, 1994–$900,000

Super Bowl XXIX, 1995–$1.15 million

Super Bowl XXX, 1996–$1.085 million

Super Bowl XXXI, 1997–$1.2 million

Super Bowl XXXII, 1998–$1.29 million

Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999–$1.6 million

Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000–$2.1 million

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001–$2.2 million

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002–$2.2 million

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003–$2.2 million

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004–$2.3 million

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005–$2.4 million

Super Bowl XL, 2006–$2.5 million

Super Bowl XLI, 2007–$2.385 million

Super Bowl XLII, 2008–$2.699 million

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009–$2.999 million

Super Bowl XLIV, 2010–$2.954 million

Super Bowl XLV, 2011–$3.1 million

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012–$3.5 million

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013–$3.8 million

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014–$4 million

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015–$4.25 million

Super Bowl 50, 2016–$4.5 million

Super Bowl LI, 2017–$5 million

Super Bowl LII, 2018–$5.2 million

Super Bowl LIII, 2019–$5.3 million

Super Bowl LIV, 2020–$5.6 million

Super Bowl LV, 2021–$5.5 million

Super Bowl LVI, 2022–$6.5 million

Super Bowl LVII, 2023–$7 million

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024–$7 million

Super Bowl LIX, 2025–$8 million

Super Bowl 60, 2026–$10 million

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the most expensive Super Bowl ads of all time?

One of the most expensive Super Bowl ads of all time is Amazon’s “Mind Reader” commercial that advertised the brand’s personal assistant. Alexa. The 130-second ad features a real-life couple, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and was valued at a whopping $26 million in 2022.

In second place, we have two commercials that were featured during Super Bowl 2021. One is General Motors’ “No Way Norway,” and the other is Cadillac’s “ScissorHandsFree.” Both were 90-second ads and were priced at $22 million back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes a Super Bowl ad so unique and expensive?

Super Bowl ads command these astronomical prices as they deliver something increasingly rare in modern media, which is a massive, engaged audience that actually wants to watch the commercials. With Super Bowl LIX drawing a record 127.7 million viewers in 2025, advertisers aren’t just buying 30 seconds of airtime; they are securing guaranteed access to an attentive live audience and a place in the national conversation.

Ahead of Super Bowl 60, NBC’s chairperson of Global Advertising, Mark Marshall, noted that nearly 40% of advertisers are newcomers, including a heavy presence from tech and pharmaceutical companies, demonstrating the enduring appeal of this unique advertising opportunity that justifies price tags exceeding $7 million for half a minute of airtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

To create these incredible commercials, brands typically spend $15 million to $50 million on a full Super Bowl campaign. Production costs often exceed $10 million for cinematic-quality CGI and A-list talent like Sydney Sweeney or Timothée Chalamet.

Are 2026 Super Bowl ad slots setting new price records?

Yes. Super Bowl LX has officially set the record for the most expensive advertising airtime in television history. By hitting the $10 million mark, it easily overtook the previous record of $7-8 million set just one year prior.

The NFL Super Bowl has cemented the “Big Game” as the most expensive real estate in media. While $8 million to $10 million for 30 seconds remains astronomical, it’s the cultural capital and massive live audience that make it a price worth paying for the world’s biggest brands.