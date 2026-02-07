Super Bowl Commercial Costs 2026: Most Expensive Ads, Historical Prices and Past Comparisons

Essentials Inside The Story
- The most expensive Super Bowl ad features real-life couple, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
- A 30-second ad slot at the first ever Super Bowl in 1967 cost only $37,500
- Super Bowl commercials frequently come in standard lengths of 15, 30, or 60 seconds
Since the first-ever AFL–NFL World Championship Game in 1966, the Super Bowl has grown into a global event that transcends the world of sport. What began as a championship game has evolved into a cultural phenomenon where, alongside football, even the commercials often generate a lot of buzz. Last year, when the Kansas City Chiefs met the Philadelphia Eagles, a record audience of 127.7 million people tuned in.
Hence, the coveted 30-second spots during this Big Game create an unparalleled platform where brands can reach a global audience, which is why they’re paying record-breaking prices for them. With that said, let’s look at how the costs for Super Bowl Commercials are shaping in 2026.
How much do Super Bowl 2026 commercials cost?
For Super Bowl LX, held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the price for a 30-second commercial has officially entered a new stratosphere. Ahead of this much-awaited matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on February 8, Bloomberg reports that the cost of a 30-second ad has reached a high of $10 million.
Breaking down this $10 million price tag reveals the staggering value of every moment on screen:
Per second: ~$333,333
Per 15-second Teaser: ~$5 million
Per 60-second Extended Spot: ~$20 million
A Super Bowl rematch over a decade in the making. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/xrE8WtIGx5
— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026
How have Super Bowl commercial prices changed over time?
The trajectory of Super Bowl ad pricing has seen nothing but exponential growth. In just over 30 years, the price has increased nearly tenfold, far outpacing standard inflation and reflecting the NFL’s dominance in a fragmented media landscape. Looking back at historical data, the evolution is clear:
Super Bowl I, 1967–$37,500
Super Bowl II, 1968–$54,500
Super Bowl III, 1969–$55,000
Super Bowl IV, 1970–$78,200
Super Bowl V, 1971–$72,500
Super Bowl VI, 1972–$86,100
Super Bowl VII, 1973–$88,100
Super Bowl VIII, 1974–$103,500
Super Bowl IX, 1975–$107,000
Super Bowl X, 1976–$110,000
Super Bowl XI, 1977–$125,000
Super Bowl XII, 1978–$162,300
Super Bowl XIII, 1979–$185,000
Super Bowl XIV, 1980–$222,000
Super Bowl XV, 1981–$275,000
Super Bowl XVI, 1982–$324,300
Super Bowl XVII, 1983–$400,000
Super Bowl XVIII, 1984–$368,200
Super Bowl XIX, 1985–$525,000
Super Bowl XX, 1986–$550,000
Super Bowl XXI, 1987–$600,000
Super Bowl XXII, 1988–$645,500
Super Bowl XXIII, 1989–$675,500
Super Bowl XXIV, 1990–$700,400
Super Bowl XXV, 1991–$800,000
Super Bowl XXVI, 1992–$850,000
Super Bowl XXVII, 1993–$850,000
Super Bowl XXVIII, 1994–$900,000
Super Bowl XXIX, 1995–$1.15 million
Super Bowl XXX, 1996–$1.085 million
Super Bowl XXXI, 1997–$1.2 million
Super Bowl XXXII, 1998–$1.29 million
Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999–$1.6 million
Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000–$2.1 million
Super Bowl XXXV, 2001–$2.2 million
Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002–$2.2 million
Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003–$2.2 million
Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004–$2.3 million
Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005–$2.4 million
Super Bowl XL, 2006–$2.5 million
Super Bowl XLI, 2007–$2.385 million
Super Bowl XLII, 2008–$2.699 million
Super Bowl XLIII, 2009–$2.999 million
Super Bowl XLIV, 2010–$2.954 million
Super Bowl XLV, 2011–$3.1 million
Super Bowl XLVI, 2012–$3.5 million
Super Bowl XLVII, 2013–$3.8 million
Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014–$4 million
Super Bowl XLIX, 2015–$4.25 million
Super Bowl 50, 2016–$4.5 million
Super Bowl LI, 2017–$5 million
Super Bowl LII, 2018–$5.2 million
Super Bowl LIII, 2019–$5.3 million
Super Bowl LIV, 2020–$5.6 million
Super Bowl LV, 2021–$5.5 million
Super Bowl LVI, 2022–$6.5 million
Super Bowl LVII, 2023–$7 million
Super Bowl LVIII, 2024–$7 million
Super Bowl LIX, 2025–$8 million
Super Bowl 60, 2026–$10 million
What are the most expensive Super Bowl ads of all time?
One of the most expensive Super Bowl ads of all time is Amazon’s “Mind Reader” commercial that advertised the brand’s personal assistant. Alexa. The 130-second ad features a real-life couple, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and was valued at a whopping $26 million in 2022.
In second place, we have two commercials that were featured during Super Bowl 2021. One is General Motors’ “No Way Norway,” and the other is Cadillac’s “ScissorHandsFree.” Both were 90-second ads and were priced at $22 million back then.
What makes a Super Bowl ad so unique and expensive?
Super Bowl ads command these astronomical prices as they deliver something increasingly rare in modern media, which is a massive, engaged audience that actually wants to watch the commercials. With Super Bowl LIX drawing a record 127.7 million viewers in 2025, advertisers aren’t just buying 30 seconds of airtime; they are securing guaranteed access to an attentive live audience and a place in the national conversation.
Ahead of Super Bowl 60, NBC’s chairperson of Global Advertising, Mark Marshall, noted that nearly 40% of advertisers are newcomers, including a heavy presence from tech and pharmaceutical companies, demonstrating the enduring appeal of this unique advertising opportunity that justifies price tags exceeding $7 million for half a minute of airtime.
To create these incredible commercials, brands typically spend $15 million to $50 million on a full Super Bowl campaign. Production costs often exceed $10 million for cinematic-quality CGI and A-list talent like Sydney Sweeney or Timothée Chalamet.
Are 2026 Super Bowl ad slots setting new price records?
Yes. Super Bowl LX has officially set the record for the most expensive advertising airtime in television history. By hitting the $10 million mark, it easily overtook the previous record of $7-8 million set just one year prior.
The NFL Super Bowl has cemented the “Big Game” as the most expensive real estate in media. While $8 million to $10 million for 30 seconds remains astronomical, it’s the cultural capital and massive live audience that make it a price worth paying for the world’s biggest brands.
