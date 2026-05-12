Super Bowl LIX Halftime Performer Found Guilty of Resisting Officer After Unfurling Protest Flag

When the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head under the brightest light of football at Super Bowl LIX, the rapper Kendrick Lamar lit up the Caesars Superdome with an electrifying halftime performance. While the fans were enjoying the spectacle, one incident involving a performer triggered a police intervention, creating an unwanted buzz.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a New Orleans native and a backup dancer for Lamar, boldly displayed a protest flag with a message of “Sudan and Free Gaza” during the show and was immediately arrested on the spot. Now, more than a year after the incident, the 41-year-old has been found guilty of the action, and he is set to be jailed.

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“We appreciate the chief judge’s careful consideration of the evidence and the decision to hold this individual accountable for resisting law enforcement officers who work every day to protect our communities,” said Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill in a recent statement.

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The verdict was given on May 12 by the Orleans Criminal District Court’s chief judge, Juana Marine-Lombard, who found him guilty only of the resisting an officer charge, a misdemeanor. He physically pushed back the security staff and the Louisiana State Police during the on-field apprehension. Nantambu faces six months in prison following the verdict, starting on June 1, and a total fine of up to $500.

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During the Super Bowl performance, he took a calculated move to execute his plan. He climbed on the top of the prop car and held up the flag, with 65,000 fans in the stadium and millions on television watching him.

Following the incident, he jumped down from the stage and ran across the field before being tackled by the police. He believed a grand stage like the Super Bowl was the perfect place to send across his message, as President Donald Trump also attended it. On the other hand, he stated his intention wasn’t to disrupt Lamar’s performance.

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As a result of his action, the 41-year-old has received a lifetime ban from the National Football League. He is prohibited from entering an NFL stadium as an employee, fan, or performer. Besides this controversy, he was also involved in another legal issue with an NFL star.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame was involved in a shooting incident with NFL star Antonio Brown

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was reportedly a victim of an attempted murder case, and it involved the former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown. The incident took place about three months after Super Bowl LIX on May 26, 2025.

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It happened outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami when the 41-year-old had a physical altercation with the NFL star. However, it quickly turned into a shooting.

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The fight reportedly stopped after Brown allegedly seized a handgun from a security guard and opened fire at Nantambu. Although one bullet pierced his neck, no serious injury occurred. Due to the incident, Brown was later charged with second-degree murder attempt. The Steelers star, however, hasn’t pleaded guilty to it and cited his move as self-defense.