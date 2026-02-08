Super Bowl LX Flyover: All About US Air Force’s Aircraft Performing Before Seahawks vs Patriots Showdown

The first major display of power at Super Bowl LX won’t come from the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks, but from the skies above them. Long before kickoff at Levi’s Stadium, a joint formation of Air Force and Navy aircraft will execute a thunderous salute, setting the stage for a game steeped in America’s 250 years of history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the Super Bowl flyover?

The Super Bowl flyover is a tradition dating back to 1968, when a World War II veteran and the NFL commissioner coordinated the first one. Since then, it has become a highlight of the pre-game festivities.

Each flyover is carefully planned, showing the capabilities of the armed forces while honoring their dedication. This year’s flyover is especially meaningful as it coincides with the U.S.’s 250th anniversary, highlighting the military’s role in protecting freedom throughout the nation’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Force and Navy Aircraft featured in the flyover

Eight aircraft will participate: four from the Air Force and four from the Navy. The Air Force will contribute two B-1 Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and two F-15C Eagles from Fresno Air National Guard Base, California. The Navy will provide two F/A-18E Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning IIs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Each aircraft brings unique capabilities, including speed, range, versatility, and stealth. While only the Air Force and Navy are flying, the display represents the full U.S. military working together to defend the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating America’s 250th birthday at Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl LX flyover is part of the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th birthday. To mark this milestone, both teams will feature a “USA 250” patch on their uniforms, placed below the Super Bowl LX logo on the right shoulder.

“The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation, and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The patch was unveiled by the NFL alongside other major leagues, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, UFC, and WWE, with support from the White House and Fanatics. Beyond the Super Bowl, the patch will appear at events like the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, July 4th baseball games, and MLB All-Star festivities, uniting fans across the country in celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formation details: Planes, bases, and flight routes

The flyover will feature a coordinated formation of Air Force and Navy aircraft above Levi’s Stadium just before kickoff. NORAD will oversee a live air defense exercise, FELIX HAWK, in the Santa Clara area to ensure safety and enforce flight restrictions. Some aircraft may be visible ahead of the game as part of these preparations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparation and pre-game activities leading up to the flyover

Service members involved in the flyover will take part in community events, including aircraft displays, search-and-rescue demonstrations, and backseat flights in Navy jets with local leaders. A joint armed forces color guard will perform during the national anthem, representing all branches of the U.S. military. These events strengthen the connection between the public and the military while honoring America’s 250-year history.

Patriots vs. Seahawks: Uniforms and the USA 250 Patch

The Patriots and Seahawks will wear special uniforms for the Super Bowl. New England will be in all-white, and Seattle in all-college-navy, a first for a Super Bowl matchup with one team in solid white and the other in a single color.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams will display the USA 250 patch, but the Seahawks’ jersey will feature a unique cluster of three patches: the USA 250 emblem, the Super Bowl LX logo, and a special patch commemorating the franchise’s 50th season.

This echoes a specific NFL tradition; in 1976, players in Super Bowl X (Steelers vs. Cowboys) wore similar patches for the nation’s Bicentennial. While the Seahawks’ navy uniforms have been used in previous Super Bowls, the Patriots’ white uniforms continue a tradition that has often brought them championship success.

This Super Bowl LX, the Air Force and Navy flyover, together with the USA 250 patch and special uniforms, will honor America’s history, service, and unity in a historic 250th-anniversary celebration.