Super Bowl LX Streaker Hit With Multiple Charges After Halting Play During Seahawks vs. Patriots Game

The fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX was brought to a screeching halt, not by a game-changing play or a referee’s whistle, but by a rogue fan whose desperate dash for attention threw the game into momentary chaos. While the action on the field at Levi’s Stadium was paused, the spotlight shifted to a shirtless intruder whose quest for viral fame has now landed him in serious hot water. Security may have ended his run near the 10-yard line, but the consequences of his stunt are only just starting to pile up.

As details emerge, it turns out this wasn’t the streaker’s first time crashing the NFL’s biggest party, though the list of charges he now faces is brand new.

“The Super Bowl LX action was halted after a fan went rogue and streaked the field during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium … and @TMZ_Sports has learned he’s been hit with two charges for the incident,” posted TMZ on X.

The streaker’s name is Alex Gonzalez. A Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson informed that the streaker was charged with trespassing, misdemeanor, and field intrusion. He intruded on the field with 12:54 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Gonzalez, shirtless, bore slogans written on his body.

He ran through the field with the security chasing him. Ultimately, they caught him with an assist from the New England Patriots’ Kyle Williams. The security caught him around the 10-yard line after he slid to the ground. However, it was not his first rodeo. Gonzalez did the same thing during Super Bowl LVIII, when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers. Unlike this time, Gonzalez was not alone during that incident. He partnered up with Sebastian Riviera.

Fortunately, no harm was caused by the streaker. The Seahawks won by 29-13, with Kenneth Walker III earning SB MVP with 135 yards in 27 carries. Also, Sam Darnold became the first quarterback of the 2018 draft class that had the likes of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield to win a Super Bowl as a starter. He accounted for 19 of 38 passes for 202 passing yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, the Patriots‘ QB, Drake Maye, had a night to forget. He scored two touchdowns and threw two interceptions on 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards. Defensive players sacked Maye six times, which is one short of a Super Bowl record.

Coming back to the streaker, Gonzalez did not aim to harm the game. It was a publicity stunt that he did to promote his business. The slogan on his body further explains it.

Alex Gonzalez pulled the stunt for professional benefit

Alex Gonzalez made headlines during Super Bowl LX. Authorities apprehended the streaker and levied several charges against him, but he appears unconcerned. He ran the field with “Trade with Athena” and his social media username “fxalexg” written on his back and “Trade in the Blindspot” on the front. But what does the slogan mean?

The slogan is directly tied to his profession. Gonzalez is a trader, and the last time he pulled off such a stunt, his online status and bank balance saw a significant boost. According to his social media, Gonzalez is a pretty profitable trader, often showcasing luxurious stays, high-end properties, and cars on his account. The slogan was shown off to promote his day trading business.

Before becoming a trader, he worked at Dunkin’ Donuts. He became a trader after racking up $100,000 in a single session. Despite getting arrested, he did not feel remorse.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” said Alex Gonzalez. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now, and I’ll do it again.”

It looks like he had his wish fulfilled, but at a certain cost.