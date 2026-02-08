Super Bowl LX Weather Forecast: Expected Temperature & More for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and fans aren’t just focused on the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots; they’re also keeping an eye on the weather on game day. Weather can sometimes steal the show, and history has shown that in the cities chosen for their typically cooperative conditions, surprises can happen. This year’s big game is all set to be played in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium.

Levi’s Stadium is home to Seattle’s biggest rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The Bay Area is popular for its dense fog, cooler temperatures, and occasional winter storms. However, recent weeks have seen warmer-than-average weather across much of California, and that trend looks to stay the same for Super Bowl Sunday.

For the fans who are planning to watch the game at the stadium, it looks like the weather will mostly cooperate. A weak Pacific cold front is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest this weekend. While this will bring some showers to parts of Northern California, most of the rain should remain north of the Bay Area, leaving game day conditions largely clear.

Imago Levi’s® Stadium (credit: Instagram)

Temperatures are expected to be mild, likely hovering near 68°F at kickoff, making for a comfortable day for the Seahawks-Patriots players and the fans.

What can fans expect on the field?

While the chances of a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, it shouldn’t interfere with the game. Kickoff conditions are expected to be mostly dry, allowing the Seahawks and Patriots to focus on the action without worrying about weather interruptions.

Both teams are no strangers to wet conditions, but the surface at Levi’s Stadium is built to handle the forecast. The field features a specialized Bandera Bermuda grass blend equipped with an upgraded, high-efficiency drainage system. This ensures that even if a stray shower hits, the turf will remain firm and safe, allowing players to perform at their peak without the footing issues that often plague rain games.

Fans at Levi’s Stadium should enjoy a game that’s largely unaffected by the elements. After the game, the rain chances are expected to rise, mostly after sunset. This might affect celebrations, tailgating, or travel for those who are leaving the area. For the fans who are flying out of Northern California or traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some airport delays are possible.

Across the rest of the country, however, weather conditions look calm, providing a quiet and safe end to Super Bowl Sunday. Overall, while Mother Nature always has the potential to surprise, the forecast for Super Bowl LX looks favorable. Even if a light rain appears, it’s unlikely to overshadow the excitement. Fans can focus on enjoying the biggest game of the NFL season and the highly anticipated Bad Bunny halftime show, knowing that the weather shouldn’t steal the spotlight, at least until the celebrations move indoors.