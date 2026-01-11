Super Bowl Winner, Who Was Forced to Retire Early, Calls NFL “Dangerous”

Essentials Inside The Story A former defensive back reflects on postseason football from a distance.

The Denver Broncos are enjoying a bye week after earning the first seed in the AFC. While they are waiting to know who their opponent will be during the Divisional Round, a former NFL player has shared a health update. Omar Bolden won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, but injuries caused his career to end early. Now, eight years into retirement, the safety recently gave an update on his health.

“I played in the NFL for 4 seasons, made the playoffs every year, so I know how intense it gets,” wrote Bolden on Threads. “I’ve been retired 8 years and now I’m just a fan, but I find myself flinching at some of these hits 😬 Football is so entertaining from the couch… and so dangerous for the men actually playing. I LOVE the game. Always have. Just wild how our perspective shifts with time.”

Flinching at hits while sitting on the couch? Looks like the safety is yet to get over his injuries, mentally.

Bolden suffered some serious injuries as the Broncos’ safety, but the worst of them all came during the 2015 season. The Broncos went up against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC divisional round game. Unfortunately, Bolden suffered a PCL strain on punt coverage, with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. He sat out the rest of the game and the season. The Broncos won the game by 23-16, and later went on to win the Super Bowl.

Although the safety has a ring, he never tasted the feeling of playing in a Super Bowl. The next season, he went to the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. But in October 2017, the Bears ultimately led to his retirement. Following the knee injury, Bolden never really found his form again.

Since getting drafted during the 2012 NFL Draft, he played 47 out of the 48 games in the next three seasons. He recorded 77 kick returns averaging 24.7 yards/KR and 24.6 yards on five punt returns, including an 83-yard touchdown. The former safety was one of their top players in 2014, averaging 33.0 yards on 13 kickoff returns. Yet he never reached his peak and had to retire before turning 30. Now, he finds himself with a health problem, even though his love for the game remains intact. Luckily, he discovered his passion for social media and has been continuing with it.

Omar Bolden is reinventing himself with a career change

Omar Bolden’s career switch is as smooth as his 83-yard touchdown. During his NFL days, he started the movement, Positive Living. It was also announced that a Positive Living Award would be awarded before every Broncos home game for the 2015 season. The winners would get two game tickets, pregame field passes, and Positive Living wristbands.

“Shedding light on the good in the community is something I believe needs to happen more frequently,” Bolden said, via the official site of the Denver Broncos. “Everyone may be in a different corner, but we’re all fighting the good fight.”

Following his retirement, he got involved with it further. Bolden is a certified fitness coach and entrepreneur who also founded The Culture’s Herb in late 2024. The Cultures Herb is a brand that focuses on acupuncture and herb-based cures, trying to blend them with science. He even partnered up with the brand The Farmer’s Dog in early 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O | Holistic Performance Coach 🌿 (@omar.bolden)

Bolden has a YouTube channel with more than 7K followers. He regularly posts healthy lifestyle videos of himself doing exercise or suggesting the perfect meal to stay in shape. Omar Bolden has more than 250k followers on Instagram and has developed a strong social media presence, and has taken to talking about social issues, too. Be it Colin Kaepernick kneeling or NFL players protesting during the National Anthem, he speaks from the perspective of both sides. Bolden has adapted well to his new life. Amid the health update and career change, the former safety will also be rooting for the Broncos, hoping to end their decade-long Lombardi Trophy wait.