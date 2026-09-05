Support Mounts Behind Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Over Her US Open Outfit

From Travis Scott and David Harbour to Tory Burch, stars gathered at the 2026 US Open game dressed to their nines. Among them was New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife, whose outfit grabbed fans’ attention and is receiving tons of praise.

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“Okay, outfit of the day going to the U.S. Open,” Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, said on her TikTok account. “My dress is this little white mini dress from Abercrombie. The sweater is J Crew. These little cute flats are from Marshalls, and then my bag is Distry. So, yeah, let’s go. Okay.”

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This isn’t the first time Ann Michael Maye turned heads with her outfit. She came to Santa Clara in 2026 to cheer for her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, as he prepared to face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

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For the big day, Ann Michael stole the show in a custom cropped navy Patriots jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk. The jacket had the Patriots logo, and she matched it with studded white jeans, a slicked-back bun, gold earrings, and oversized sunglasses.

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The New York Post also called Ann Michael a “fashion-forward WAG” because she knows how to stand out with her style. She works as a fitness instructor in the Boston area and has also built a big following on social media.

Ann Michael is especially known for her game-day outfits. She has 612.4K followers on TikTok and 575K on Instagram, where she posts about fashion, baking, and her everyday life.

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Her Patriots outfits are another big part of her style. She likes custom Patriots clothing and wore a patchwork jacket to the January 25 game against the Denver Broncos. Almost all of her gameday outfits are Patriots or Maye-related.

For her US Open look, Ann saw a lot of support, particularly for shopping at budget-friendly brands like Marshalls.

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One of them took to the comments and said, “This is why you gotta love Ann Michael. She is loaded and shopping at Marshalls. God, I love her.”

“The fact that you said Marshalls makes you that much cooler as if you aren’t already,” another said.

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Another one commented, “Queen of the North 👑”

Unlike other influencers flaunting their expensive accessories using growing brands caught fans’ attention. One fan said, “See how she doesn’t wear all designer to look good”

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One fan also suggested giving her an outfit for another day at the US Open, saying, “We can help with your next outfit of the day❤️😉💙”

“Absolutely simple yet stunning. ❤️” another fan commented.

With fans appreciating her efforts, it’s pretty clear Ann Maye is changing beauty standards.