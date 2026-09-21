Support Mounts Behind Simone Biles After Her Apology Over Week 2 Outfit For Colts Game

Simone Biles chose to watch her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, from the comfort of their home. She made it a cozy affair, without all the craze that usually surrounds a player’s partner on game day. However, her efforts behind her gameday look were minimal, for which she ‘apologized.’

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“Sorry my gameday fit at home is lame “GO COLTS” 🗣️,” Biles wrote in the caption of an Instagram video.

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This time, she chose to get under the covers in bed in a cozy Colts hoodie, a tank top, and shorts.

Well, she has been consistent on game days, standing on the sidelines and supporting Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles was at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts’ Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. She came to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, who was playing his first regular-season game for the Colts.

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For the game, Biles wore a custom blue-and-white dress inspired by Owens’ Colts uniform. His last name was on the front, while his No. 38 was on the back. She paired the look with white knee-high boots.

Before the game started, she met Owens on the sideline, and the couple shared a handshake and picture-perfect kiss.

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Even Owens has supported the star athlete during the Olympics. Jonathan Owens flew down to Paris to watch her compete, and returned in time to join the Chicago Bears for practice. Before that, he had watched her win the all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Team Trials, which earned her a spot on the Olympic team.

He could not travel to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 because of COVID restrictions and his NFL training camp commitments, so this time he made sure to attend her competitions as she aimed for her third straight Olympics, where she won three gold medals and one silver medal.

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Biles and Owens had actually been in the same place before they started dating in 2020. They were both at a Houston Texans game in January 2019, but they did not meet at the time. They officially connected in March 2020 through the dating app Raya, with Biles making the first move, as she later explained to PEOPLE.

Their relationship grew quickly after they started seeing each other. Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022, and they got married in April 2023 in a small courthouse ceremony in Texas.

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Since then, the couple has continued to be there for each other in their respective careers.

“It’s such a fun time because I’ve actually missed so many of his games throughout his career because I’ve been doing my own thing,” Biles told PEOPLE in 2025. “So to be there in person and to be in a different atmosphere obviously is so much fun.”

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Against the Chiefs this Sunday, Owens had a quiet night, posting just one tackle. Biles wasn’t there by his side, but she still supported him.

Even if Simone Biles thinks she didn’t slay in her home outfit, fans thought the total opposite. One of them supported her comforting outfit, saying, “Sometimes these are the best game days. ❤️ Relax and enjoy”

Then came another fan expressing how her outfit perfectly matched the vibe she was carrying. Plus, when you stay at home, your sweats are your ultimate friend. As this fan mentioned, “Your game day fit is on point! 🔥👏”

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Another one dropped a sarcastic comment, saying, “😂 still cute, y’all almost got us but better luck next time 🏈”

This fan caught the vibe and mentioned how her outfit perfectly captured the “Mood.”

Then once again, another fan came pointing out the comfort-over-luxury fact, saying, “Your fit is comfy. That’s all that matters.”

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So, in the end, all that matters is how comfortable you are in your outfit, and even fans appreciated it.