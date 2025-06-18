Surprise Wedding in Trevor Lawrence Household as Wife Marissa Announces Emotional Update

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence may be used to delivering surprises on the football field. While the past season may not have unfolded the way Trevor Lawrence had hoped, his personal life has brought nothing but joy and fulfillment. The QB and his wife, Marissa, kicked off the new year with the happiest news imaginable: they became parents for the first time. On January 4, the couple proudly announced the arrival of their baby girl, lovingly naming her Shae Lynn Lawrence. It was a beautiful new beginning for the Lawrence family, and a heartwarming reminder that some of life’s biggest wins happen off the field.

However, this was not the only big moment that the family celebrated recently. In a heartfelt and emotional update, Trevor’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, took to social media to reveal a joyous twist. Her mother, Kelly Mowry, has tied the knot in a surprise wedding that left the entire family both stunned and overjoyed. The ceremony itself was reportedly kept under wraps, planned with just close friends and family in attendance. The news came as a beautiful shock to fans who follow Marissa for her honest, heartfelt posts and glimpses into the couple’s family life.

In a series of photos and videos shared to her Instagram story, Marissa opened up about the emotional day. For Marissa’s mother, this wasn’t just a second chance at love; it was a celebration of life, family, and resilience. She got married to Jeff Meide and looked every inch happy in the pictures. The ceremony also served as a moment of unity, bringing together not just two people but two families. And in the middle of it all was Trevor, showing his support in the most graceful way. Sources close to the Lawrence family revealed that the bride’s decision to keep things small and spontaneous was intentional.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marissa took to her Instagram account to share the news with the fans. She shared multiple pictures on her stories to point out how much they enjoyed the wedding. In one of the photos shared on her story, she wrote, “Mommy got married @kellymollyrealtor”. The surprise wedding took place in a serene outdoor setting, with soft white florals and a relaxed, romantic vibe. Marissa, beaming with emotion, shared snaps of herself holding her mother’s hand moments after the ceremony. Marissa also shared a picture of the entire family with everyone being happy for Kelly Mowry and her new beginning.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Mowry (@kellymowryrealtor) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward a few months, and with the team’s mandatory minicamp now in the books, Lawrence is looking forward to a well-earned break. But this pause in the action means more than just rest—it marks his very first Father’s Day as a dad. And for Trevor, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. With baby Shae in his arms and training camp still weeks away, he’s ready to soak in every precious moment of fatherhood. Marissa seems highly impressed with the way he has handled his father duties and shared a message for her on Father’s Day. However, it was Trevor’s response that caught the eyes of the fans.

Trevor Lawrence feels he is nothing but lucky to have a complete family

Trevor Lawrence’s NFL journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Heralded as a generational quarterback—the kind who could change the course of a franchise—Lawrence entered the league with sky-high expectations. And by last summer, the Jaguars doubled down on their belief in him, handing over a blockbuster five-year, $275 million extension with $200 million in guaranteed money that officially placed him among the NFL’s elite. Now, as he prepares for his fifth season under center, all eyes are on the 24-year-old star. The pressure is on to turn promise into production—to finally deliver the breakout season that cements his place in the so-called “$50 Million Club.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But on Fathers Day, Lawrence stepped into a completely different kind of spotlight. This time, it wasn’t about stats, contracts, or Super Bowl dreams. It was about becoming a father so early in his life. Marissa tugged at everyone’s heartstrings when she shared a touching video montage, capturing some of the sweetest moments between Trevor and their daughter, Shae. She also shared a message, “I always knew you’d be an amazing dad. You are soft and gentle, kind and caring, patient and loving! Shae is so lucky she gets to call you dad! Our provider, our protector, our safe place. Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you so much 🤍.”

Trevor’s response was pure gold, as he replied with a comment, “I’m the lucky one.” As Lawrence heads into his fifth season with the Jaguars, he’s no longer just the fresh-faced franchise QB—he’s stepping into the role of a seasoned leader. Leadership has always come naturally to him, but fatherhood is now adding a deeper layer to that. Since welcoming baby Shae, Trevor’s been gaining a new understanding of patience, teaching, and truly being present. And those lessons from life off the field may quietly be shaping him into an even stronger mentor for the next wave of talent coming through Jacksonville’s locker room.